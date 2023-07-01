Editor’s Note: During a recent tour of Salem, Mass., Tribune News Service writer Kathy Witt included several recipes in her travelogue. Here are the two recipes from local chefs she offered from her visit to Salem.
Drop by Turner’s Seafood (www.turners-seafood.com), for a crabcake appetizer and a Smoked Old Fashioned. The restaurant, famous for seafood entrées like Wild Atlantic Haddock Piccata, Hake Marsala Dinner made with local Gloucester hake, a mild white fish, and a seafood medley featuring local haddock and sea scallops, is located in historic Lyceum Hall. This coveted piece of land is presumed to have once belonged to Bridget Bishop — until she was accused of being a witch.
TURNER’S SEAFOOD CRAB CAKE
A favorite app on Turner’s menu is the crab cake made with local Jonah crab and blended with seasoned crumbs and a hint of Dijon and served with crunchy Napa slaw and house-made remoulade sauce.
1 pound Jonah crabmeat (other types of crabmeat may be substituted)
2 eggs
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 sleeves saltine crackers, hand crushed
1 tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning
1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
Combine all ingredients except the crabmeat and saltines.
Whisk together to make a loose batter. Fold in the crushed saltines and crabmeat. Mix well.
Let sit refrigerated for 30-45 minutes minimum. (Can hold for 3 days refrigerated.)
Separate into 4-ounce portions (recommended) or the size portions desired.
Place the cakes on a greased cookie sheet and bake in a 375-degree oven for approximately 12-15 minutes or until golden brown on the top.
Leave the cakes in a rustic scoop.
Serve with tartar sauce or favorite mustard and lemon.
While in Salem, she stopped by the Kakawa Chocolate House.
“If you were visiting friends in Mexico you might be served a frothy concoction like the recipe below which has been made in one version or another for, literally hundreds of years,” said Kakawa Chocolate House owner Bonnie Bennett.
“Feel free to tweak for your tastes; that is part of the fun, and each family will make it slightly different.” Makes four servings.
KAKAWA CHOCOLATE HOUSE’S HISTORIC CHOCOLATE ELIXIR
3.5 cups of whole milk (if you prefer dairy-free, substitute unsweetened almond milk)
6 ounces rough chopped dark chocolate, at least 65% (70% is ideal or up to 80%. Buy the highest quality cacao you can as this will dramatically change the taste and texture)
2 1/2 tablespoons of finely chopped or ground piloncillo sugar, a traditional Mexican brown sugar often found in cone shapes, or substitute 3 tablespoons coconut sugar or honey
2 tablespoons canela (Mexican cinnamon)
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/3 teaspoon ancho chili powder (you can also use traditional guajillo, which is milder, or reduce the amount. If you prefer more heat, use cayenne chili powder)
Warm the milk slowly on the stovetop. Do not boil. Once very warm, add sugar, Canela and chili. With a whisk, mix and blend these into the milk mixture, continue blending until sugar is incorporated. Allow to continue to warm further, until steam begins to come off the surface but just before a boil.
Turn the stove off and add chocolate and vanilla, blend until chocolate has melted and all ingredients are mixed.
Create a froth with vigorous whisking, either with a traditional molinillo or a conventional whisk. The froth is a delicious part of a traditional Mexican hot chocolate.
Divide into cups and serve. Fresh whipped cream or even 1 ounce of Kahlua coffee liqueur (for an adult-only version) can be added at this stage if you like.