BOSTON — The advent of sports betting in Massachusetts will open up a new source of tax revenue for local governments, according to a new report, which suggests cities and towns will reap millions of dollars a year in proceeds.
The report by the gaming website Play MA estimates the state will get about $60 million a year in tax revenue once wagers on games get underway, in addition to upward of $80 million in licensing fees from operators.
Of that, a projected $16.5 million would be deposited into the state’s Local Gaming Fund, which is distributed to cities and towns as part of the local aid process. The fund collected about $106 million from casino gambling in the previous fiscal year.
“While it’s not a majority of the fund, it’s about a 16% increase in the amount of money the state can send to city and town budgets,” the report’s authors wrote. “It’s extra money for schools, parks, police and fire protection, and other services.”
Two funds created by the law authorizing sports wagering — the Workforce Investment Trust Fund and the Youth Development and Achievement Fund — stand to get $10.5 million and $600,000 respectively, according to the report.
The biggest recipient of tax revenue from sports wagering would be the state’s general fund, which stands to get an infusion of $27 million a year.
But Play MA points out that it won’t “contribute much to the General Fund compared to income and sales taxes” estimated at $35.3 billion.
Massachusetts lawmakers authorized sports wagering in August and for the state to tax and regulate the multibillion-dollar industry. Then-Gov. Charlie Baker, who pushed for several years to legalize sports betting, signed the bill into law.
Under it, sports-betting operators will be taxed at 15% of gross retail wagering sales and 20% for online and fantasy sports wagers.
Operators will be required to pay a licensing fee of $5 million, which must be renewed every five years. Dozens of companies have applied for licenses.
The move to legalize wagering on games was in response to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a federal law prohibiting sports gambling in nearly all states except Nevada.
At least 31 states and the District of Columbia have authorized betting on sports, with wagers collectively hitting a record of more than $57.2 billion last year.
Supporters of the law say it will raise much-needed tax revenue for state and local governments, and help eliminate illegal bookmaking operations.
The Massachusetts law also allows in-state betting on college sports — just not on Massachusetts teams unless they are participating in tournaments such as the NCAA March Madness basketball competition.
Despite the claims of a tax revenue windfall, a recent report by the University of Massachusetts at Amherst’s School of Public Health & Health Sciences suggested legal sports betting will have a “limited net economic benefit” for the state’s economy, but will potentially increase the rate of problem gambling.
The report’s authors called for employee training to recognize signs of problem gambling, more resources to enforce the law’s under-21 restriction, and tools such as deposit limits that prevent bettors from exceeding spending caps.
The Play MA report estimates the state’s Public Health Trust Fund, which pays for problem gambling research, treatment, and prevention, would get an “impactful” $5.4 million infusion from sports betting proceeds, showing the state’s “continued commitment to mitigating problem gambling.”
