DANVERS — One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a two-car crash Monday on Route 1 south at Route 114 eastbound, according to State Trooper Jared Clemenzi.
The cause of the crash, which occurred at 12:37 p.m. is still under investigation, Clemenzi said.
Both cars involved in the crash were towed and the scene of the crash is cleared, but Clemenzi said there may still be residual traffic.
