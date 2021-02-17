DANVERS — One person was transported to Beverly Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a four-car crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Danvers Police Department.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 114 and Rosewood Drive just before 1:18 p.m., Lt. Michael Balsley said. The scene was cleared by 2:04 p.m.
Two people involved in the crash denied medical treatment, Balsley said. He added that he was not able to say at the time how many total people were involved in the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, he said.