TOPSFIELD — Eleven residents have died and 58 have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Masconomet Healthcare Center, according to officials at the nursing home. A total of 13 employees have also tested positive.
The outbreak was detected after staff from Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport helped test all of the facility's 78 residents on Monday. The town of Topsfield announced the results of the testing on Wednesday.
The families of residents who died and tested positive have been notified, said Whittier Health Network, the management company for the facility.
"Whittier and all of its employees are devastated by these losses and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who have passed," said Kathryn Connors Soderberg, the chief compliance officer at Masconomet Healthcare Center.
The outbreak at the facility is the latest in nursing homes across Massachusetts and the country, which have been especially hard hit by the pandemic. More than half of the state's 2,182 COVID-19-related deaths have occurred at long-term care facilities, according to the latest state data released on Wednesday.
Connors Soderberg said residents who have tested positive at Masconomet Healthcare have been moved into a new secure unit, with staff assigned to provide exclusive care to that unit.
She said Masconomet has taken several other precautions, including restricting visitors, screening employees on every shift, requiring employees to use personal protective equipment, increasing cleaning and sanitizing, and placing all newly admitted residents in a room alone for 14 days.
"Our employees are dedicated and hard-working and coming to work under incredibly hard circumstances and doing the best they can," Connors Soderberg said.
Masconomet Healthcare has 123 beds, but there are only 78 residents because few people are seeking rehabilitation services with hospitals postponing elective surgeries during the crisis.
Town officials said they were notified of the test results on Tuesday. They said the outbreak is isolated to the nursing home and that the community of Topsfield is not at additional risk.
Topsfield Town Administrator Kevin Harutunian said the town has been working closely with Masconomet Healthcare to help manage the situation. He said the town, over the past few weeks, has provided the facility with personal protective equipment and computers to help residents stay in touch with their families.
"We're absolutely committed to doing everything we can to keep the people of Topsfield safe (as well as) the people at the facility who have been directly affected," Harutunian said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.