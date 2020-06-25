BEVERLY — The private information of more than 12,000 patients of North Shore Pain Management has been stolen.
In a notice to patients last week, the company said an unauthorized person gained access to its system and "acquired" some of its files on April 16.
The company did not say how many patients were affected. But a list of health information breaches posted on the U.S. Department of Heath and Human Services website said it was 12,472.
The company said an investigation by the FBI, Secret Service and privacy professionals determined that the stolen files contained information belonging to patients who directly paid North Shore Pain Management or North Shore Anesthesia, or whose insurance paid the businesses, between Aug. 1, 2014, and April 16, 2020.
The stolen information included patients' names, dates of birth, health insurance information, and in some cases Social Security numbers and bank account and/or credit card information.
Information about the care that patients received was also stolen, including diagnosis and treatment. The company said ultrasound or MRI images were also taken "in limited instances."
The company advised its patients to review their medical and financial statements and alert their insurance company, health care provider or bank if they see any suspicious activity.
"We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this incident may cause our patients," the company said in its notice. "We continue to work with law enforcement on this matter and are taking additional steps to enhance our cybersecurity environment and have retained a new IT management vendor."
A spokeswoman for the FBI's Boston office said the agency does not confirm or deny the existence of investigations.
North Shore Pain Management has offices at Cummings Center in Beverly and in Woburn. It helps patients through a variety of methods, including injections, physical therapy and medications, according to its website.
The company said the files were taken on April 16 and the company became aware of it on April 21. It said it has worked with the FBI, Secret Service and privacy professionals to secure its network, and is offering complimentary credit card monitoring and identity protection services to patients whose Social Security numbers were involved.
The company has established a call center to answer patients' questions. The call center can be reached at 833-579-1112 on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
North Shore Pain Management was started in 2010 by Drs. Richard Field and Minesh Patel. Field and his fiancee, Dr. Lina Bolanas, were stabbed to death in their South Boston condominium on May 5, 2017. Bampumim Teixeira, a former employee of the building, is serving a life sentence for the murders.
A woman who answered the phone at North Shore Pain Management referred questions to a general email address for the company. A person who responded to emails declined to answer questions beyond what was in a press release, or to give their name.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
||||