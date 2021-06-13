PEABODY — Twelve Peabody Learning Academy students earned their diplomas Friday in a joyful ceremony outside Macy’s at the Northshore Mall.
The Peabody Learning Academy serves at-risk students of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School. In partnership with the Simon Youth Foundation, it is part of Peabody Public Schools and is located at the mall.
Friday’s ceremony was the academy’s 11th graduation and the first event the mall has hosted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speakers were state Rep. Thomas Walsh, D-Peabody, and state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem; Peabody School Committee member Beverley Griffin Dunne, and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Josh Vadala.
Nicole Kernweis, a Peabody Learning Academy graduate from the class of 2014, gave the keynote address.
The graduates:
Edmar Dos Santos
Aaron Frechette
Ahrrick Toussaint
Christopher Viana
Nicholas Viana
Johan Garcia
Johnny Maria
Levi Duval
Matthew Reynoso
Michael Leonard
Nicholas Zito
Yanessa Lopez