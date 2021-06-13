PEABODY — Twelve Peabody Learning Academy students earned their diplomas Friday in a joyful ceremony outside Macy’s at the Northshore Mall. 

The Peabody Learning Academy serves at-risk students of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School. In partnership with the Simon Youth Foundation, it is part of Peabody Public Schools and is located at the mall.

Friday’s ceremony was the academy’s 11th graduation and the first event the mall has hosted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers were state Rep. Thomas Walsh, D-Peabody, and state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem; Peabody School Committee member Beverley Griffin Dunne, and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Josh Vadala. 

Nicole Kernweis, a Peabody Learning Academy graduate from the class of 2014, gave the keynote address. 

The graduates:

Edmar Dos Santos

Aaron Frechette

Ahrrick Toussaint

Christopher Viana

Nicholas Viana

Johan Garcia

Johnny Maria

Levi Duval

Matthew Reynoso

Michael Leonard

Nicholas Zito

Yanessa Lopez

