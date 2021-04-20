BOSTON - Court officials say 12-person jury trials can resume across the state starting May 1, as numerous high-profile cases from the Merrimack Valley await trial dates.
Officials have struggled for a year now during the COVID-19 pandemic to balance the rights of defendants awaiting trial with safety concerns.
In Essex County, most pre-trial proceedings have taken place at least in part virtually, using teleconference and Zoom equipment to bring lawyers and defendants into the proceeding.
Late last week, the Supreme Judicial Court issued an updated order regarding the operation of Massachusetts state courts and courthouses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The new order goes into effect on May 1, 2021 and replaces a previous order issued on February 24, 2021.
The order allows for 12-person jury trials in Superior Courts and sexually dangerous person cases to resume on May 1.
Also, to maximize the number of jury trials, certain cases that would have typically be heard by 12-person juries can be tried before juries of six people, according to the updated SJC order.
Locals awaiting Superior Court trial dates include:
- Hayden Delafuente of Haverhill who is charged with the 2017 first degree murder of Matthew Sabatino, 28, a Haverhill native who was most recently living in Lawrence.
- Jonathan Thompson who was charged with a 2018 incident on Tenney Street in Methuen which police said involved a home invasion and sexual assault.
- Miguel Rivera of Lawrence who is held without bail on five charges: murder, rape of a child by force, aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14 and distribution of a class E substance to a minor.
"Priority will continue to be given to conducing jury trials in cases where a party is in custody ... As throughout the pandemic, all plans and expectations may be adjusted at any time in the ongoing effort to balance the safety of everyone who enters a courthouse with the fundamental constitutional right to a trial by jury," ," according to information released by the state's trial court.
"We are ready to increase the number and locations of jury trials," said Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd, "but our courts will need to follow recommended health and safety practices, including mask-wearing, frequent hand washing, physical distancing, and courtroom and courthouse occupancy limitations, for some time to come."
Courts will continue to conduct business virtually and in-person and courthouses will continue to be physically open to the public, according the order.
Each trial court will continue to post notices to the court system's COVID-19 webpage identifying how (virtually or in-person) it is addressing various categories of matters.
Clerks', registers', and recorder’s offices will continue to be physically open to the public, but will still try to conduct business virtually as much as possible, court officials said.
