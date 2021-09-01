120 enrolled in Peabody remote academy

PEABODY — Peabody P.R.E.P. is now in session.
A total of 120 students started school in a specially created, remote-only learning environment on Monday serving students in all public school grades. The environment, called Peabody P.R.E.P., is a single-district virtual school system within Peabody Public Schools that exists solely to serve families who want to keep students in remote learning.
"The average of the student body, on a scale of one to five, was a four on the first day," said Chris Lord, the district's executive director of remote learning and community partnerships. "Most of the parents are psyched about it because they're not paying $300 to ride the bus, not paying money for gas money. It's like a win-win all around."
The virtual environment has its own set of staff to handle virtual instruction, including five teachers (two elementary, one middle, and two high school), a separate group of specialist teachers who handle subjects like health and art, and a guidance counselor.
The demand for the school formed as a product of the COVID-19 pandemic, but not necessarily because of the pandemic, Lord explained.
"Before the delta variant, we had 100 kids that wanted to do this because they felt it was a better learning style for them," Lord said. "Some of them have jobs. They don't have to spend an hour on the bus every day, spend a half-hour walking to the school every day."
Many of the P.R.E.P. students did report to school buildings to begin the week, Lord said, as the program allows them to participate in in-person programs in the physical schools if they choose.
"About half the kids are involved in an in-person activity," he said.
It remains unclear what the future will hold for the program post-pandemic, but Lord said he has a feeling based on demand.
"We're going to try and stay with this as an option for people," Lord said. "I don't think this is going away."
