SALEM — The Salem Pantry, which saw its food output triple amid the coronavirus pandemic, has landed critical funding to finish its expansion at Shetland Park.
The organization received $128,000 in the first round of the state's Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program. The pantry will use the money to complete its new food storage and distribution warehouse and buy a new delivery van and new office equipment for inventory management.
The grant comes amid expansion plans that started months earlier, when the 30-year-old organization hired its first executive director in March, on the cusp of the pandemic. Almost overnight, two weekly food deliveries turned into 14 sites just for Salem Public Schools alone, with as many as 12 volunteers becoming 70 and food output tripling to about 21,000 pounds weekly.
Now, with extra cash in hand, the organization's gradual expansion plans at Shetland Park can wrap up, according to Robyn Burns, the pantry's executive director.
"It was almost tailor-made for what we're doing right now in Salem," she said. "The focus is all on building out an organization's infrastructure to allow for them to better support their community's food security."
The Salem Pantry was among 26 awardees receiving close to $3 million in grants. The first round included investments in technology, equipment, and increased capacity for organizations in the food security industry. Other recipients range from school districts to farms and slaughterhouses.
Burns said the pantry's new location at Shetland Park will allow them to manage regional food distribution on the North Shore.
"This month, we're working with Lifebridge, Open Door in Gloucester, Beverly Bootstraps and the Good Hope Foods pantry in Lynnfield," Burns said. "All these agencies are coming to us at Salem Pantry, and the staff are assisting them."
The new warehouse also better prepares the pantry for the future, Burns said.
"One thing we've been asked is, if the schools go back in session but then have some kind of spike in the community and have to close down the schools and go back to remote learning like we did in the spring... would Salem Pantry be able to jump back in like we did in April?" Burns said. "The infrastructure we're building is going to allow us to have resiliency, to be able to handle future spikes in COVID or the next pandemic our community may experience."
