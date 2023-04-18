MIDDLETON -- A 15-year-old girl who was struck by a car in a driveway in Middleton last week succumbed to her injuries, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Middleton police Chief William Sampson announced.
The teen was injured April 10 by a vehicle that hit her in the driveway of 1 Meadowlark Farm Lane. She was flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she died of her injuries Sunday, according to authorities.
The victim is not being officially identified because she was a juvenile, according to the DA's office.
The teen's death appears to have been a tragic accident, based on the initial investigation. The driver of the vehicle that struck the girl remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, the DA reports.
The case remains under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney's Office State Police Detective Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Middleton Police Department.