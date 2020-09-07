BEVERLY — Northshore Recovery High School began 14 years ago in the basement of the former Memorial Middle School in Beverly. It’s now located inside one of the buildings that make up the Northshore Education Consortium.
The relatively anonymous locations can hide the miracles and heartbreak going on inside the walls of the school for students struggling with addiction. But a new documentary airing on MTV is bringing those stories to gut-wrenching and inspiring life.
The documentary, “16 and Recovering,” follows nine students for the 2017-2018 school year. The second episode of the four-part series is scheduled to air on MTV on Tuesday at 9 p.m.
Michelle Lipinski, who has been Northshore Recovery’s principal since the start, said the documentary is shining a light on the school’s philosophy of love and support over discipline and punishment, and will hopefully influence how other schools approach the problem.
“People are going to be looking at this and saying, ‘This is a school? They hug each other?,’” Lipinski said. “It’s just been an opportunity of saying, ‘That’s how schools should be.’ Everyone knows our school policies are antiquated. People are taking a hard look and saying, ‘Wow, let’s do it differently.’”
The documentary was produced and directed by Steve Liss, who worked as a photographer for Time Magazine for 23 years and filmed the Discovery Channel documentary “Sacred Cod” based in Gloucester.
Liss, a Quincy native who now lives in Beverly, said he has always gravitated toward stories about troubled young people. His book documenting life in a juvenile detention facility in Laredo, Texas, won the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism award in 2006.
“When I heard there was a school for young people struggling with substance abuse right here in my own hometown, it just seemed like a natural,” Liss said. “I thought that was a powerful story.”
Lipinski got approval for the documentary from the school’s board of directors, which is made up of 20 superintendents from North Shore public school districts that send students to the school. Lipinski met with her staff, parents and students and got buy-in from pretty much everyone, she said.
“The parents want to shout it from the mountaintop,” Lipinski said. “They just have been through the ringer so much. I think they want to share their stories because they so badly don’t want another family go through what they’re going through. The students, they’re super proud of their recovery. They want it on their sweatshirts and tattooed on their bodies. They’re proud of Northshore Recovery, most of them. Who doesn’t love a good redemption story?”
Liss said he and a sound recorder spent five days a week at the school for most of the 2017-2018 school year. They agreed not to depict any drug use or drug purchases. If a student didn’t want something filmed, he shut off the camera.
“Ninety percent of the time they said, ‘OK,’” Liss said. “They had control of the film. It’s their lives.”
The documentary focuses on two students, Alba and Sam, and includes scenes at their homes and with their families. Episode 3, which has yet to air, will include the devastating news that another student had died.
Liss said the documentary was “the best thing I ever did but the hardest thing I ever did.”
“I had a lot of sleepless nights,” he said. “I was in an ambiguous position. I was part of the family but I also wasn’t. I was an observer. Sometimes I needed a break, just to breathe.”
Lipinski said the response to the documentary has been “overwhelmingly positive.”
“I felt really vulnerable before this came out,” she said. “I didn’t know what the impact was going to be. But I also had a lot of trust in Ben (Hurvitz, an MTV executive producer) and Steve to tell the story in a way that wasn’t going to be salacious and wasn’t going to be exploitative. They did exactly what they promised. It’s a story of grit and perseverance and radical hope.”
“These children have been showered with nothing but love (since the documentary began airing),” Lipinski said. “It’s the most hopeful thing.”
The series will include follow-up “Where are they now?” updates on the students. Lipinski said most of them are “in a good place right now.”
As Lipinski prepares for the start of another school season on Sept. 16, she’s hoping the documentary will help change attitudes.
“We know addiction is a disease and should be treated like a disease,” she said. “These children are sick, not bad.”
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.