SALEM — The City Council on Thursday will decide whether to borrow $16 million for improvements at six city parks, but it's unclear whether the proposal has enough support to pass.
A special council meeting has been scheduled to vote on the request, which Mayor Kim Driscoll brought forth last month. Like all bond requests, the proposal requires a two-thirds majority, or eight votes, to pass, Salem City Clerk Ilene Simons said.
Two councilors, Steve Dibble and Domingo Dominguez, have already signaled either broad concerns or opposition to the proposal. The measure will fail if more than three of the 11 councilors vote against it.
The money would pay for upgrades at Forest River Park ($9 million), Salem Willows ($1 million), Salem Common ($1.5 million), Pioneer Village ($2 million), Palmer Cove Park ($500,000) and Winter Island ($2.1 million). It joins other grants and past borrowing to total more than $30 million in spending overall on the parks. The work is timed to be finished by 2026, the city's 400th anniversary.
Critics say it's the wrong time to borrow money, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy have left communities and taxpayers strapped for cash. But supporters disagree, saying there's no better time to lock in record-low interest rates and point to the city's high bond rating.
Driscoll said even if the request fails, the work needs to be done eventually.
"It's just going to cost more later, because construction costs are going to increase or interest rates are going to go up," she said. "If this fails, it isn't as if the needs go away in these facilities."
Dominguez said he couldn't support the measure under the pandemic.
"We have a lot of concerns about food insecurity, housing insecurity, unemployment. Small businesses are struggling and won't be continuing to be open," he said. "We need to prioritize."
Josh Turiel, who leads the council's finance committee, is in favor of the borrowing.
"Getting the finances locked up ahead of time is that much better," Turiel said. "If we have that stuff taken care of, we still have to go through all the permitting (for each project). We still have to go through design review. We still have to go through input from citizens — which we want."
Dibble, earlier this week, said he was undecided.
"I'm concerned on the very large amount of money, $16.1 million, and basically two things," he said. "First, is it too much money? Are we wasting a lot of money? And two, can we afford it at this time during a pandemic?"
For instance, Dibble said, he thinks $13 million is too much to spend on overhauling Forest River Park. He also thought the $16 million being borrowed could be put to better use.
"Take the $16 million and divide it up by every home in Salem," he said. "We could afford to give a new pool to every third house. $16.1 million is a tremendous amount of money."
Two votes, supermajority needed
Issues like the borrowing request need two successful votes to pass. The council already voted unanimously in favor on Nov. 19, but only to send the measure to the finance committee for review and return it to the full council before the year ends. Debate escalated before the committee, which eventually voted 3-1 to recommend the proposal to the full council, with Dominguez the lone dissenter.
Dibble, for his part, voted in favor of the spending plan on Nov. 19, but said at the time that he would switch his vote if he felt the borrowing was bad for the city.
If the bond request fails Thursday night, Turiel said he believes the city could still move forward with the upgrades in some form.
"If it doesn't pass, then the challenge will be to split up all the various projects and see what the City Council does have an appetite to do," he said.
But Driscoll said the city has an obligation to both past and future generations to take on the full magnitude of renovations.
"People certainly can have their opinion on whether they want to make investments on certain aspects of these public spaces, but they're our responsibility as city leaders to continue to preserve and upgrade for the next generation," she said. "Somebody sat in our seats and made these decisions decades ago, that we were going to have these waterfront gems or public gathering spaces — and they require investment."
The City Council will meet remotely on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. The agenda also includes keeping several other unresolved matters active going into the new year. For a link to watch the meeting, visit salem.com/calendar.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||