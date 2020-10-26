PEABODY — Two men face firearms charges after state police pulled over the car they were in for speeding on Route 1.
Craig Gibbs-Wooden, 21, of Everett, and Victor Ellis, 20, of Roxbury were arraigned Monday in Peabody District Court on a number of charges, including carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a firearm after a prior violent crime.
According to state police, Trooper Robert Padellaro was patrolling Route 1 in Peabody around 2 p.m. Sunday when he saw a Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows speeding near the Plaza Inn. He stopped the car by Lowell Street and then saw the two occupants making strange movements, according to a state police statement about the incident.
Padellaro said he smelled freshly burnt marijuana as he approached the car.
After a short investigation, state police say Padellaro had probably cause to search the area where the men, identified as Gibbs-Wooden and Ellis, were sitting. Police say Padellaro found a loaded .38 special revolver with the hammer cocked ready to fire. Neither Gibbs-Wooden, who was driver, nor Ellis have licenses to carry firearms. Both men were transported to the Danvers Barracks.