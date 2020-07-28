BEVERLY — Two graduating seniors have picked up scholarships honoring a hometown judge.
Beverly High School graduating seniors India Ingemi and Elizabeth Leighton each received $5,000 from The Hon. Michael C. Lauranzano Scholarship Fund.
Lauranzano, a 1972 graduate of Beverly High School, spent his career working in various parts of the region's legal system, with titles ranging from an assistant city solicitor in Beverly to an associate justice at Salem District Court. He died on Nov. 20, 2015.
Lauranzano and his family have ties to Beverly High that span generations. In his career as a Panther, Lauranzano was active in student government and both indoor and outdoor track and field.
Ingemi graduates Beverly High a member of the National Honor Society, an AP Scholar with Honor, captain of the varsity cross country, indoor track and outdoor track teams, and a volunteer in the Best Buddies program at Beverly Bootstraps. She'll attend Princeton University in New Jersey.
Leighton leaves Beverly a member of the National Honor Society, member of the varsity cross country, indoor and outdoor track teams, and also a volunteer with Best Buddies as well as St. Peter's Episcopal Church Sunday Night Supper Program. She'll attend Boston College.
"Through this scholarship, the family and friends of Judge Lauranzano honor his memory and seek to ensure that his spirit will live on in the graduates of Beverly High School," said Thomas Alexander, a lifelong friend of Lauranzano. "We congratulate India Ingemi and Elizabeth Leighton and extend to them all of our best wishes for their future education."
