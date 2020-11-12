IPSWICH — Two Ipswich Police officers have been recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty after an Ipswich man was seriously injured in a boating accident this summer.
Chief Paul A. Nikas said Lt. Jonathan Hubbard and officer Brian Murphy received commendations on Nov. 5 from Sen. Bruce Tarr and Rep. Brad Hill on behalf of the state Senate and House of Representatives, during a private, socially-distanced ceremony
The pair were on Harbor Patrol on July 4 when they received a distress call for an out-of-control boat and people in the water, in the area of the third creek mooring field.
The four occupants of the boat had been thrown from the vessel when it took a sharp turn and was then circling around the area unmanned. The operator, a 19-year-old Ipswich man, sustained life-threatening injuries when he was run over by the craft.
A nearby boater who witnessed the accident stopped to help and pull the injured man from the water. Moments later, Hubbard and Murphy arrived and assisted in the rescue.
The victim was transferred to the Ipswich police boat, where Murphy began performing critical first aid as Hubbard brought the boat in to the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club. There he was transferred to an ambulance before being flown by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington.
No one else was injured in the incident.
Nikas quick, heroic actions of the two officers helped the victim survive what could have been fatal injuries.
"The two officers showed great professionalism and dedication for the safety of our residents, and I could not be prouder to recognize them for their exceptional work and to have them serve as members of the Ipswich Police Department," he said.
Lt. Hubbard and Officer Murphy were also given lifesaving medals by the Ipswich Police Department and received letters of commendation from the Board of Selectmen at the October Special Town Meeting.