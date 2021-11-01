LYNN — A South Common Street man, moving his cars around as he cleaned out his garage, was startled about 2:34 p.m., Sunday, to see an strange male jump into one of them, an Acura, and drive away. The owner of the Acura told police was able to get off a quick shot at the car thief with his handgun, but the driver never slowed down.
Police say a few minutes later, the suspect parked the stolen Acura on Goodridge Street, and headed, on foot, in the direction of a nearby pizza shop.
As he neared the pizza shop, according to Lynn police Lt. Michael Kmiec, the suspect saw another driver pull up, get out of a black Audi, and, leaving its engine running, head inside to pick up his order.
The car thief, who appeared to have been waiting for just this opportunity, jumped into the still-running Audi and drove away in the direction of Swampscott
Lynn police immediately put out a BOLO for area law enforcement on black Audi, driven by young male with a possible gunshot wound.
About a half hour later, a Swampscott officer spotted the Audi swerving back and forth as it headed down Paradise Road.
The officer gave chase through several blocks of the Walker Street area until the Audi got turned around and headed back toward Lynn on Paradise Road.
Moments after, the Audi collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Paradise and Elliott. The suspect, who Swampscott and Lynn police later identified as Jose Lopez Funez, 24, of Lynn, was ordered to get out of the Audi and put up his hands.
Funez complied, and as he did so, the Swampscott officer saw he had been bleeding profusely from a chest wound.
A med-flight was immediately requested and Funez was airlifted to Mass General Hospital in Boston, where he was treated for a non-critical wound and released to the custody of the Lynn Police Department.
Funez was held there overnight and was transported to Lynn District Court Monday morning for arraignment on two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle in a felony and on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (a car).
As of Monday afternoon, according to Det. Sgt. J. Locke, the only charge Swampscott police had filed so far against Funez was that of failing to stop for a police vehicle.