This September 11, towns across the North Shore will remember that Sept. 11, when in a single blue sky morning the world as we knew it changed. Twenty years have passed since four airliners, hijacked by terrorists, crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania, killing 2,977 people — including 403 first responders in New York City. Ceremonies will follow guidelines suggested by the state Department of Fire Services, which includes lowering the flag to half-mast, a bell-ringing ceremony, reading the fireman's prayer, and a moment of silence.
BEVERLY
What: Historic Beverly will partner with Beverly Cam, MA Task Force I Urban Search and Rescue, and the city of Beverly to present a public event: Beverly Never Forgets: the 20th Anniversary of September 11.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gates open at 11 a.m.; welcome and speakers at 11:30 p.m., followed at noon with an open house of tours, informational stations and equipment exhibits till 2 p.m. The museum and site will then be open till 4 p.m.
Where: FEMA Headquarters, 43 Airport Road.
Note: Most of us remember the horrific events of that day, but may not be aware that a Beverly team — MA Task Force 1, Urban Search & Rescue — was the first Federal Emergency Management Team to arrive in New York City at Ground Zero. All are welcome for a day of information, education and remembrance to commemorate the extensive training and the extraordinary efforts of this local team.
DANVERS
What: The Danvers Fire Department will hold a 9/11 ceremony.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m.
Where: Danvers Fire Headquarters, 64 High St.
HAMILTON
What: Sept. 11 remembrance on the 20th anniversary; apparatus roll out from the bays to appropriate location in front of station, Fire Department personnel and guests will assemble at attention and maintain silence, while the bell is sounded 5-5-5-5-, four sets of chimes each, followed by lowering of flag to half-mast, followed by prayer by fire captain and firefighters' prayer.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 9:50 to 10:30 a.m.
Where: Hamilton Public Safety/Fire, 265 Bay Road
Note: All are welcome.
IPSWICH
What: A remembrance ceremony will be held at the Rowley memorial dedicated to residents Jim and Mary Trentini and Laurie Neira, who were all killed in the World Trade Center attacks. The memorial was spruced up by the Ipswich-Rowley Rotary Club.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m.
Where: At the memorial at Pleasant and Cross streets in Rowley.
Note: In Ipswich, a flowering plum tree planted at Town Hall in 2002 to remember those lost on the attacks has continued to flourish over the years.
MARBLEHEAD
What: Marblehead fire and police will jointly host an event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Local leaders and members of the community will participate.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m.
Where: Memorial Park, Pleasant Street and Essex Street.
Note: For more information, contact Marblehead fire Chief Jason Gilliland's office at 781-639-3427.
MIDDLETON
What: Town of Middleton 9/11 remembrance ceremony 20th anniversary
When: Friday Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Couture Field (Rear of Howe Manning School, 26 Central St.)
Note: All are invited. For more information, visit: www.middletonma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2992/In-Remembrance-of-September-11-2001-
PEABODY
What: Peabody honors victims of Sept. 11, 2001, with three ceremonies
When/Where: Saturday, Sept. 11, starting at 8:45 a.m. with the Peabody Police Department at the 9/11 Memorial Park on Grandview Avenue; the second service begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Peabody Public Safety Memorial on Perkins Street across from Emerson Park. The third services begins at 11:30 a.m. with Mayor Ted Bettencourt leading members of the school community at the Barbuto Memorial Garden at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St.
Note: All are welcome.
What: Peabody Firefighters Local 925 will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial Annual Ceremony, outdoors. Pipes and drum bands and honor guard procession from the Shaw Memorial, Beacon Street, across from the Statehouse. Step off at 3:45 p.m. Names from the 2020 virtual ceremony, as well as new names for 2021 will be read. CDC protocols will be followed.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m.
Where: Ashburton Park of the Statehouse, Beacon Street, Boston
Note: Free, but RSVP at: https://mffm.eventbrite.com. Questions? Contact Melissa Hurley at melissa@mafirememorial.org.
SALEM
What: The city of Salem will hold a remembrance ceremony, with remarks by Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Joan Lovely, and state Rep. Paul Tucker. During a bell ringing ceremony, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton will read the names of the 25 individuals from the Salem region who lost their lives on 9/11. The ceremony will also include members of the Salem fire and police departments, as well as local veterans.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Salem Fire Department Headquarters, 48 Lafayette St., outdoors
Note: All are welcome. The Salem High School United States Marine Corps Jr. ROTC students will post the colors, a wreath will be placed at the memorial, and Taps will be played. Questions? https://www.salem.com/home/events/309586
SWAMPSCOTT
What: Swampscott remembers the Sept. 11 terror attacks with a 20th anniversary ceremony, in conjunction with Day of Giving
When: Day of Giving is 9 to 11 a.m., with ceremony at 10 a.m. to honor the victims.
Where: Ceremony at the Town Hall lawn, 22 Monument Ave. — Day of Giving donations collected in adjacent parking lot.
Note: Donations collected in parking lot will be redistributed by the Anchor Food Pantry and resold at Goodwill. Most needed items are instant coffee, cereal, granola bars, canned beats, snacks, cookies, crackers, microwave popcorn, non-dairy shelf-stable milk, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, shampoo. Goodwill needs clothing, jewelry, hats, gloves, books, games, toys, housewares, electronics, collectible, electronics, collectibles, linens and curtains. Questions? Call 781-596-8850.
TOPSFIELD
What: Never Forget, 9/11 memorial event on Town Common. Topsfield police and fire invite residents to honor those lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Guest speakers include state Rep. Brad Hill, state Sen. Joan Lovely, Topsfield Town Administrator Kevin Harutunian, Select Board Vice-Chair Marshall Hook and Evangeline Dukas King. Refreshments will follow and all are welcome to meet the town's public safety officers and explore police and fire apparatus and vehicles.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m.
Where: Topsfield Town Common
Note: For more information, contact Topsfield fire Chief Jen Collins-Brown at 978-887-5148.
WENHAM
What: Town of Wenham Fire Department hosts a commemoration of 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. All are welcome.
When: Friday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.
Where: Wenham Fire Department, 140 Main St.
Note: Residents should lower their flags to half-mast on Saturday, Sept. 11.
