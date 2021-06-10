SALEM — It will cost more than $63 million to redevelop two historic court properties on Federal Street and a parking lot across the street, but a $200,000 drop in the bucket from the city will go a long way in helping to finance the project.
Thursday night's City Council meeting includes a wave of votes on the coming fiscal year's budget, Capital Improvement Plan, and new water and sewer rates. Buried in the votes, however, is a $973,795.98 appropriation to cover this year's Community Preservation Act requests.
WinnDevelopment, the developer selected to redevelop the Superior Court and County Commissioner buildings on Federal Street, is requesting $200,000 from this year's appropriations to support its project. The project is planning 129 housing units across the two buildings and a city parking lot off of Bridge Street that will be redeveloped with a mixed-use building.
The project was assumed to be costly, with earlier estimates to rehabilitate the two historic buildings reaching $50 million. Financial details on the overall project submitted with the application, however, show the total cost to be $63,048,808 — with $18.3 million expected in low-income housing tax credits, $12.05 million in state subsidies and $5.3 million in federal and state historic tax credits.
So what help is $200,000 from Salem taxpayers? Quite a bit, according to Jane Guy, Salem's assistant community development director.
"This kind of funding for housing projects is usually to show there is community support," Guy said. "A lot of times, to get other funding, they need just some funds from the city. This happens with (North Shore) CDC and Harborlight."
In Salem, Community Preservation Act money comes from a 1% property tax surcharge on property valued beyond $100,000, along with matching funds from the state. The money must be used for historic preservation, affordable housing, open space or recreation, and expenditures must be approved by the City Council.
Eight projects recently landed support from the Community Preservation Committee, leading to the recommendations in front of the City Council Thursday night. Four of them are historic work targeting Salem Athenaeum, Salem Public Library, the Woman's Friend Society, and an oil house on Baker's Island overseen by the Essex National Heritage Commission, all to total $273,796. Two more projects target Salem Willows and the relocation of Pioneer Village for a combined cost of $250,000.
Two projects ask for a combined $450,000 to support community housing. Among them is a $250,000 request from North Shore CDC to support its Harborlight Lofts project in the old Immaculate Conception building on Hawthorne Boulevard.
Though WinnDevelopment only asked for $200,000, it could come back for more cash in future years, according to Guy.
"We've had projects in the past that have come back for additional funding — Old Town Hall came back, Salem Common fence, Dickson Chapel came back. Seven Gables came back. Maybe the amount to finish a project wasn't enough, so they needed small amounts to finish it," she said. "There is no ceiling."
