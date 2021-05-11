SALEM — There are less than eight months left in Ward 6 City Councilor Meg Riccardi's freshman term, but the court case that validated her 2019 election win remains under appeal.
In recent court filing, Jerry Ryan's attorney, Mary Ellen Manning, argues that the city's most recent municipal election "cheated the voters out of [a] fair election with a certain outcome." It further presses that "strict guidelines should be set out for the city of Salem to follow" regarding absentee ballots, recounts and voter ID requirements in future elections.
"The irregularities in the city of Salem 2019 municipal election, recount, and aftermath should be prevented from ever happening again," Manning wrote.
Riccardi's one-vote win over Ryan resulted in a recount, followed by a trial in Lawrence Superior Court, confirming the final outcome of 612 votes for Riccardi and 611 for Ryan. The trial temporarily delayed the city's plans in January 2020 to swear in the new City Council, which only went forward once Superior Court Judge John Lu ruled against Ryan.
In a statement on Monday, city solicitor Beth Rennard defended the city's handling of the election.
"While the city has not yet had an opportunity to review the plaintiff's voluminous filings on appeal, the Superior Court judge already rejected the plaintiff's claims after nine days of trial, testimony, and a thorough evaluation of the election laws of the Commonwealth," Rennard wrote. "The Superior Court found for the city on each and every claim raised by Mr. Jerry Ryan. Mr. Ryan's reiteration of these claims on appeal are moot, are not properly before the court, and do not advance the public's interest."
Much of the trial focused on an attempt by Garden Terrace resident Ulises Escalera to vote in the closing minutes of the Nov. 5, 2019 election. Poll workers on Election Day determined Escalera lacked eligible voter identification and denied him access to a ballot as polls closed. It's presumed he would have voted for Ryan, which Ryan alleges would have led to a tie.
There were other disputes over how certain absentee ballots were counted during the trial, but the judge ultimately supported the city's handling of the ballots.
Ryan appealed the decision, saying at the time that he wouldn't seek to overturn the ruling and only wanted to have the city's policies reviewed so issues can be prevented in the future. "This appeal does not affect Megan Riccardi, whom I congratulate and wish good luck as the next councilor of Ward 6," he said in a statement on Jan. 9, 2020.
The state Supreme Judicial Court ruled last December to not run an early review of the appeal. That triggered a window for Manning to file a brief with the appeals court — a window that has since been extended five times, to May 7. After an attempt to extend the deadline again was rejected on May 6, Manning began filing what ultimately became 3,544 pages of material. Those documents were still being entered on Monday, according to the Massachusetts Appellate Courts website.
The 54-page brief filed by Manning unpacks the final decisions made in the case, including signature comparisons.
In the filing, Manning writes that the 2019 election "should be voided, a new election should be ordered," and says the city should be given strict guidelines for elections in the future.
But when asked on Monday about the language calling for a new election, Manning said the brief "will be amended to the extent that it's different from what Jerry has said, which is that Megan should continue to serve as Ward 6 councilor."
"My goal as his attorney is to encourage the Appeals Court to provide guidance to the city so that the irregularities that took place in 2019 election and subsequent recount are not repeated again," Manning said. "Jerry was particularly concerned about the plight of the American citizen who was improperly denied a ballot by the city of Salem for an unlawful request for voter identification. When in fact he did provide proper identification, they rejected it."
In her statement, Rennard said the brief the city received "asks for a new election, one and a half years later, when a new election is already scheduled for November, 2021."
"The city of Salem continues to assert that the city has already invested too many resources, financial and otherwise, defending the clearly appropriate actions of the city clerk and poll workers at the 2019 Biennial city election," Rennard wrote.
Rennard previously said the Ward 6 election trial cost the city $100,000.
The city's 2021 election season is already underway, with 25 candidates — among them Riccardi — competing for spots on the ballot. Candidates have until July 27 to return papers, and a preliminary election is set for Sept. 14 if necessary ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
As of late Monday morning, Riccardi is the only person to have pulled nomination papers in Ward 6, according to city election staff.
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
