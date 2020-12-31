Every day, all year long, The Salem News’ photographers take dozens of pictures of people and places on the North Shore. Each photo assignment brings its own challenges and opportunities, not to mention new challenges this year due to COVID-19. Here, staff photographer Jaime Campos presents his favorite photos of 2020 and explains how he was able to capture them.
For more Pictures of the Year, visit www.salemnews.com.
About Jaime Campos
Jaime Campos attended the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines and took up journalism. While there, he joined the school’s newspaper, The Varsitarian, to practice photojournalism. Then in 2013, Jaime started a career as a full-time sports photographer for a sports website called SPIN.Ph, covering national and international events including FIFA tournaments, NBA athletes and more. He was born in the Philippines and moved to the United States when he was a teenager. Jaime graduated from Salem High School in 2008 and became a staff photojournalist for The Salem News in 2018.
