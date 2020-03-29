MIDDLETON — This year was supposed to be about the race for the White House and who would be the Democratic challenger to Republican President Donald Trump.
But with the disease COVID-19 racing across the nation, there has been little talk of the race during what should have been a busy political season.
So, let's recap.
An expansive field of more than 20 Democratic hopefuls last year has been whittled to just two: Vice President Joe Biden and independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is running as a Democrat.
Biden's big win in South Carolina and key victories during three Super Tuesday rounds has put him in the lead for delegates.
However, the need to practice social distancing to halt the spread of the coronavirus has forced the delay of primaries in several states. Rallies by Trump and the Democrats have been put on hold.
"It's unlike anything we have seen before," said 77-year-old Democrat Shirley Raynard of Middleton of the global pandemic and its impact on the race. "Getting out the information is pretty tough," she said.
"I'm glad that the debates are over because and I didn't even pay any attention to the last one," said independent voter Therese Melden, 61, of Manchester-by-the-Sea. She's also the co-founder of the nonpartisan initiative We Are America the Beautiful, which aims to educate voters about the issues.
She was glad to hear the last Democratic debate happened without an audience as she has not been happy about the way the debates have become spectacles with cheering crowds, which shapes the way the candidates answer questions.
"It is telling them to actually behave like the Republicans behave, to give someone a punch in the mouth," she said. She said Democrats and independents are looking for answers and to be assured of their safety and security, at least that was before the pandemic.
"Tell me what your issues are and what you are going to do about it," Melden said.
"The way I look at it now," said independent voter Keith Doucette, 50, of Peabody, "there is no talk about the election, which I'm good with because we have to be focused" on the situation with the coronavirus spread.
"People are not looking at any national stuff," said Doucette, who works in security. People are isolated and working from home. They are limited in what they can do, and many are wondering where their next paycheck will come from.
Peabody's John McCarthy, 71, a Second Essex Republican State Committeeman, praised Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The communication is tremendous," McCarthy said. "They are up there with experts everyday. I've never seen anything like it."
He also cautioned Democrats about nominating Biden.
"I don't think the Democrats can nominate Biden. He's gone ... He looks like he has end-stage dementia," McCarthy opined. "If they nominate him, Trump will have a field day with him."
Raynard, who wants to see Biden win, said she has been receiving daily mailings from his campaign but has unsubscribed Sanders' mailings, concerned "he's going to mess this election up just like he did the last one."
Her take is Sanders is not a Democrat, but he has been taking advantage of the Democratic party for its fundraising and donor lists.
She said that many of Sanders' followers who stayed home and did not vote in 2016 help cost Hillary Clinton the election in key battleground states where Trump eked out narrow victories that put him over the top in the Electoral College. This despite Clinton gaining 2.9 million more votes than Trump did in the popular vote.
"I hope they don't stay home and sit on their hands and it costs us the election," she said of Sanders' supporters.
"I think it's going to be Biden," said Melden when asked who she thought would be the eventual nominee. It is her opinion that there was talk behind the scenes when candidates such as Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out that the were doing what was best for the party.
She said if Democrats and independents get out and vote, "they can beat Trump." That is, if millennials and Sanders supporters go to the polls.
Doucette said in any presidential race the incumbent has a built-in advantage, something Trump is using to good effect.
"The incumbent can just go out to work the way they are to win over the voters. Unfortunately, I don't think we are going to have a regular campaign style as we have in the past," said Doucette, who created the Moving Peabody Forward Group on Facebook, which has 8,500 followers. He thinks social media will play a huge role in the 2020 election.
When asked about the "Trump factor" in the 2020 race, Raynard said: "I think the Trump factor is he is just not a leader," especially in his handling of the pandemic.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of the governors, Democrats and Republicans, and the mayors, Democrats and Republicans, they are taking care of the people. But Trump, all he is taking care of is the money."
Raynard said Trump does not have to hold a rally -- he's doing so when he updates the nation on the pandemic.
"Every night he does a rally, every single night," she said.
Doucette thinks Democrats were at a disadvantage before the outbreak "because the incumbent Trump changed the landscape. He targeted people who didn't vote a lot" as his base of support.
Now Trump, who finds it hard to stay on script, is on TV daily giving updates on the government's efforts regarding the pandemic, Doucette said, which is another disadvantage for Democrats, who, like Trump, can't hold big rallies.
"(Trump) is still face forward to the American people tuning in to every word."
McCarthy said Trump looks presidential in his handling of the pandemic on TV.
"He's taking the air out of the room," said McCarthy, who was recently re-elected as a Republican state committeeman and who will be a delegate again to the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled for Aug. 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Melden said Democrats, if they want to win, have to play like it.
"The Democratic Party, I think, they need to decide whether they are playing to win or playing to tie," she said. "They need to play rough, they don't need to be like the people who like the punch in the face, that should never be the party."
Instead, Democrats have to come across as a tough, disciplinary parent.
"This is right, this is the values we are going to live by," Melden said.
Even amid criticism from some states' governors that Trump has been slow to react to the coronavirus crisis, Raynard said he is proving popular with his supporters.
"Unfortunately, the people who are for him are still for him," Raynard said. "They are talking about a war-time president."
Raynard said it appears people are listening more to what their governors are saying than the president.
"At what time at a state of war did you not listen to the president of the United States?"
