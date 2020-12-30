2020 was a story of death, devastation ... and hope

In normal times, a year-in-review story in The Salem News would highlight the biggest stories in individual communities across the North Shore, reflecting the unique happenings and characteristics of the various cities and towns.
In 2020, for better and for mostly worse, whatever happened to one of us happened to us all. The COVID-19 pandemic ignored the borders that usually shape our coverage of local events and delivered its devastating impacts everywhere. Schools and businesses closed. Hospitals filled up. Jobs were lost. The biggest stories took place in isolation, with victims of COVID-19 dying mostly alone in hospitals and nursing homes, their funerals attended only by a socially distanced few.
The first mention of the coronavirus in The Salem News came on Jan. 29, when Statehouse Reporter Christian Wade wrote that officials were bracing for the arrival of a deadly new virus that had spread rapidly in China and killed more than 100 in the United States, although none yet in Massachusetts.
The story quoted a state health official saying the risk at the time was low in Massachusetts, before adding, “It’s really hard to predict where an outbreak will go but we need to be prepared.”
Six weeks later, on Friday the 13th in March, The Salem News ran a headline in big bold type across the front page — “CANCELED”. Schools across the North Shore announced that they would close for at least a week. That, it turned out, would be hopelessly optimistic.
On April 8, we had our first story about a death attributed to COVID-19 — Vitalina Williams, a 59-year-old Salem resident who worked at Market Basket on Highland Avenue. David Williams said his wife “had an aura of love around her.”
“It was great to be able to see everything through her eyes,” he said. “Nothing was old hat to her.”
While we dutifully tracked the numbing statistics of deaths and positive cases from state and local officials, the real stories were the people behind those numbers. There was Karen Nascembeni, the general manager of the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly who unfathomably lost her husband, father-in-law and a close friend to COVID-19 while she was in coma fighting the same disease. Nascembeni’s story of loss and her survival riveted the North Shore and inspired the creation of a scholarship in memory of her husband, Steven Richard.
There were so many others. Giovanni Graziani, who ran Caffe Graziani in Salem with his wife, Paula, for 26 years. Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll posted a message on Facebook saying that Giovanni always had a smile on his face, an apron around his waist and offered up a hearty wave as you came through the door . . . “usually holding up a spatula!”
A few more names:
Frederick Proulx Jr. of Beverly, who in retirement reinvented himself as a docent at the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary. He and his fellow volunteers formed a club called Crepusculo Anonymous, named after the Spanish word for twilight, and would meet at night at each other’s houses to discuss the great outdoors.
Helen Tanguay of Peabody, who put in long hours as a nursing assistant at the Pilgrim Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Peabody, then came home to take care of her four children.
Elaine Bolgatz of Beverly, who volunteered to teach English learners at Beverly Bootstraps and for 25 years sat in on art history classes alongside college students at Endicott College.
We also highlighted the efforts of those who came to be known as “frontline workers” — doctors and nurses and grocery store employees who didn’t have the luxury of working from home. They included Dr. Demetri Rizos of Danvers, who in April volunteered to work in an overrun hospital in the Bronx while his wife, Susan, was working as a critical care nurse at Beverly Hospital.
“My wife is a warrior,” Rizos said. “To have her on the front line day in and day out, I just can’t say enough about it.”
While the pandemic was sweeping the nation, so too was a growing movement for social justice and racial equality after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Black Lives Matter marches and rallies rose up throughout the North Shore, including a march in Beverly organized by high school students that drew 1,000 people.
The movement led to tension as well. The polarization of the country was symbolized by dueling “Black Lives Matter” and “Back the Blue” rallies outside Town Hall in Danvers in September.
The pandemic affected every aspect of our lives. People ate outdoors at restaurants, wearing winter coats. Local City Council and School Committee meetings were held online. High school athletes played games wearing masks. Instead of an in-person graduation, administrators at St. John’s Prep drove to the homes of graduates in 64 communities to personally deliver diplomas.
Amid all of this came a national election that, like seemingly everything else, was filled with controversy and acrimony. Turnout in The Salem News’ circulation area topped the 80% mark, with every community but one (Middleton) backing Joe Biden for president over Donald Trump. Locally, Seth Moulton of Salem won reelection to Congress and Sally Kerans won an election to replace longtime Danvers state Rep. Ted Speliotis, who is retiring.
As the year comes to a close, the pandemic is still raging, and a dark winter looms. But two weeks ago, the “CANCELED” headline that we ran in March had given way to a more hopeful one above a story on Dec. 17 about the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine at Salem Hospital:
“AN INJECTION OF OPTIMISM”.
