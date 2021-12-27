PeabodyThursday
Police responded to a Central Street address, at 11:40 a.m., after a party reported being scammed out of money.
At 1:07 p.m., a BOLO was broadcast to all units for a black 4-door Honda Accord driving inbound on Central Street, with three males, one with a plastic BB gun, aiming and possibly shooting at passing vehicles.
A Prospect Street resident reported a stolen check, at 3 p.m.
Police went to Town Variety, 116 Central St., at 5:45 p.m., for a UPS truck into the side of the building. Officer reported “all in order.” There were no injuries.
A woman called, at 7 p.m., from the vicinity of 18 Pleasant St., to report she had been attacked by a blonde woman about 30-40 years old, who then left the area. It was a dispute over money.
Police were dispatched to Land and Sea, 67 Lynnfield St., at 7:10 p.m., and arrested a 43-year-old Lynn male for causing a disturbance when walked into the ladies bathroom. He was arrested on two outstanding other-department warrants.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:50 p.m. on Walnut Street and summonsed the 19-year-old Peabody operator to court for unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle; a passing violation; and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle. His passenger took control of the vehicle. The officer radioed in a few minutes later to request a second summons as the party, who was now driving, had just passed him again. The 19-year-old is now facing the court on a second charge of unlicensed operation.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 101 Washington St., at 11:57 p.m., for a possible fight. The parties were separated and advised to take out their own charges if they wish.
Friday
A Wheeler Street woman reported, at 7:35 a.m., that someone knocked on her door this morning and make statements which made her uncomfortable about her ongoing relationship with her husband. The male then left the scene. The woman is considering taking out a restraining order against the man.
Police were called to Macy’s at 1:14 p.m., for a person possibly robbed at knifepoint. The male was described as wearing a long black jacket. It may have been over a parking dispute. The suspect had left the scene.
Police were called to a Central Street address, at 2 p.m., for a domestic disturbance, after a caller reported his brother had destroyed his TV. One of the two brothers was arrested for assault and battery on a household member, and the other was summoned to court on the same charge.
Saturday
A 23 Calumet St. caller reported hearing what he said might have been gunshots or fireworks, at 12:15 a.m. An officer checked the area and reported it appeared to have been fireworks.
Police reported icy streets citywide at 9:30 a.m. The entire length of Lowell, Warren and Winona streets and virtually every other street in the city needed some type of attention. Callers were advised to stay put until a sander could get to their location.
Police were called to 31 Livingston Drive, at 3:45 p.m., for an unwanted person. The caller said his ex-girlfriend was back, harassing him at his residence and refusing to leave. When police arrived, the girlfriend was leaving. She departed, at a high rate of speed, nearly striking officers and fleeing toward Lowell Street. An officer located the vehicle in the Big Y Parking lot, and it fled again, striking his cruiser, then fleeing toward Route 1. The pursuit was called off a short time later and a BOLO was put out to the surrounding areas and to the Medford PD. An arrest warrant was issued for the 44-year-old Medford woman. She was charged with criminal harassment; disorderly conduct; two counts of failing to stop for police; two counts of speeding in excess of the posted limit; two counts of reckless operation; and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police responded to the vicinity of 254 Washington St., at 8:03 p.m., for a car into a pole. The pole was not damaged, but the operator Henry J,. Anumele, 50, 207 Lynn St., Peabody, was charged with drunken driving and with possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Sunday
A male notified police, at 9 a.m., of a past pedestrian accident that occurred hours earlier. The vehicle operator brought the pedestrian to Salem Hospital Emergency Room immediately, and Salem Hospital contacted police and provided pedestrian information to them. The vehicle operator will fill out an accident report and the officer will document the incident.
A Tracey Street resident came in to the police station, at 5 p.m., to report that the license plates had been stolen from his vehicle — sometime within the past 30 days. The plate was entered into the NCIC registry as stolen.
Danvers
Saturday
Medical responders were called to Purchase Street address, at 4:30 p.m., for a 35-year-old party who was hearing voices. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Officers were sent to IRA Auto Body Shop, 105 Andover St., at 10:20 p.m., for a suspicious black SUV.
Sunday
Police were called to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive., at 10:40 a.m., for a disorderly party who was refusing to leave.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the AMC Theater, 100 Independence Way, for kids yelling racial slurs.
Monday
Police were called to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, at 2:25 p.m., for a shoplifting. The suspect stole a ring light from the store.
BeverlyThursday
Officers were called to 420 Cabot St., at 5:08 p.m.., for a customer dispute.
Friday
Police were sent to 22 Roundy St., at 8 a.m., after a party reported money stolen from their motor vehicle.
Officers were called to 45 Enon St., at 2:10 p.m., for a suspicious party in the jewelry store.
A past shoplifting brought police to 398 Cabot St., at 6:42 p.m.
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 9:35 p.m., to a Railroad Avenue address for a medical overdose.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Echo Avenue and Matthies Street, at 10:50 p.m., to speak with an assault victim.
Saturday
Two cruisers, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Edwards streets, at 2:09 a.m., for a three-car accident with property damage. They arrested Jeremy John Elliott, 53, of 56 Essex St., Salem. He was charged with drunken driving; a marked lanes violation; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 12 Taft Ave, at 6:40 a.m., after a neighbor called about a dog that had been barking and crying in the yard since 3 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to an Essex Street address, at 7:15 a.m., for a suicide attempt — an intentional overdose.
Police were sent to 21 Eastern Avenue, at 2 p.m., for a report of a house fire.
Sunday
Police were sent to 17 Vestry St., to check the building after a party said he thought someone went in through the window.
Police were sent to Route 128 North near the Hamilton-Wenham exit, at 10:37 a.m., to control traffic while the Fire Department extinguished a truck fire.
Police responded to 93 Cabot St., at 6:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving an ME office van. They arrested Michael McNeill, 65, of 8 Fieldstone Lane, Beverly, and charged him with drunken driving and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Monday
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Hillcrest and Dolloff avenues, at 12:20 a.m., for a dark vehicle whose occupant was possibly breaking into other vehicles.
Police were called to 950 Hale St., at 9:05 p.m., after a business reported $50,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from its bank account.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 253 Cabot St., at 3:45 p.m., to assist an elderly man with his pants around his ankles.