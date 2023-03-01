BEVERLY — A 23-acre piece of private property near Norwood Pond will be permanently protected from development under an agreement between the land owner and Essex County Greenbelt Association.
The land, at 25 and 27 Beaver Pond Road, will be preserved through a conservation restriction granted to Greenbelt by Henry Haight.
Maggie Brown, Greenbelt’s land conservation project manager, said in a letter to the Beverly City Council that the restriction will expand a network of existing conserved lands, including the city of Beverly’s Norwood Pond conservation area on the opposite side of the pond.
“The CR will permanently protect the land from development while remaining in private ownership and Greenbelt will be responsible for monitoring and stewarding the terms of the CR in perpetuity,” Brown wrote.
The property’s natural resources include “prime forest soils” and a potential vernal pool, Brown said. The 23-acre parcel will remain private property and will not be open to the public.
Greenbelt holds conservation restrictions totaling nearly 8,000 acres in Essex Country. At the request of Greenbelt, the Beverly Conservation Commission and City Council voted to approve the conservation restriction “as in the public interest.”
In a letter to the council, Conservation Commission Chair Christine Bertoni called the area a “beautiful piece of property” and said its preservation will provide “significant conservation and ecological values” to a contiguous patchwork of protected open spaces on Norwood Pond.
“The protection of this property will secure the integrity of the surrounding natural landscape for generations to come,” Bertoni wrote.