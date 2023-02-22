PeabodyTuesdayPolice were called to the Northshore Mall after a report of tools, valued at $3,200, being stolen from a construction trailer after the lock was popped off to gain entry.
A Sunset Drive resident notified police, at 11:27 a.m., of a case of unemployment fraud.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:42 p.m., and summoned a 22-year-old Beverly female to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop or yield. A 24-year-old Everett man in the vehicle was also summoned to court for allowing an unlicensed person to operate a motor vehicle.
A Hoover Avenue person called police, at 7:02 p.m., to report fraudulent activity on her Citizens Bank account. The officer reported it was scam email, but her account had not actually been compromised.
A 261 Newbury St. resident came into the station at 9:39 p.m., to report being threatened. Police issued a summons to Rafael Vilmar Patricio, 38, of 69 Kibbe St., Hartford, Connecticut, to appear in court on a charge of threatening to commit a crime.
The owner of the Big Pig BBQ called police, at 11:13 p.m., to report he had experienced a string of break-ins he believed to have been done by ex-employees. He said he was going to file a police report tomorrow and was just requesting a check of the business.
MarbleheadSaturdayFive officers responded to Bowden Street, at 1:20 a.m., for a motor-vehicle crash and arrest. They arrested Christopher M. McAdam, 48, of 19 Vine St., Marblehead. He was charged with drunken driving, second offense, and with leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Officers were called to Creesy Street, at 8:56 a.m., on a general complaint.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were sent to Washington St., at 10:07 a.m., to assist a citizen.
The report of a missing person brought three officers, an ambulance and a fire truck to the Clifton Avenue location at 4 p.m.
A structure burglary brought three officers to Norman Street at 9:03 p.m.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Elm Street at 11:14 a.m., to report on a vandalism.
Five officers were sent to a Pleasant Street address, then to Gerry, at about 5:20 p.m., for an unruly customer. They arrested Teresa Mosher, 44, of 9 Maverick St., Marblehead. She was charged with disorderly conduct and with trespass.
MondayThree officers, fire and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Washington Street,. at 12:39 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident.
TuesdayOfficers were sent to Rowland Street, at 11:45 a.m., to serve a summons.
A reported larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Dodge Road, at 12:21 p.m.
An officer was sent to Westledge Road, at 4:07 p.m., to report on a Social Security scam.
Two officers responded to a motor-vehicle stop, at 6:44 p.m., at the intersection of Smith and Pleasant streets for a motor-vehicle stop. The operator was cited.
BeverlyTuesdayPolice were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 4:57 p.m., to serve a restraining order.
Two officers were flagged down at 5:34 p.m., near Essex Street and Parramatta Road by a parent seeking help with a child having a mental-health issue. An ambulance was dispatched.
Officers were called to a Cabot Street address, at 6:04 p.m., for a domestic assault on the third floor.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 200 East Lothrop St., at 6:47 p.m. to disperse a group of youths throwing eggs at cars.
A female called police at 8:45 p.m., to report she was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend’s mother.
A 30 West Dane St., caller advised police, at 9:24 p.m., that an intoxicated male was at her door.
Two cruisers went to Beverly High School, 100 Sohier Road, at 10:30 p.m., to check out a suspicious car parked at the school.
Wednesday
The report of a possible unattended death brought police, fire and ambulance to a Conant Street address, at 7:05 a.m. There was nothing suspicious and it was ruled a natural death.
An officer was sent to 25 Washington St., at 7:09 a.m., to serve a party with a notice of immediate threat.
A Front Street citizen reported, at 9:19 a.m., that they had lost their naturalization paperwork.
Two officers responded, at 1:26 p.m., to a Cabot Street address to assist a person who was hearing voices.
Salem
TuesdayReports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 6 Fairview Ave., at 6 p.m.
A call for an assault in progress brought officers to 3 Summer St., at 6:23 p.m.
Officers were sent to Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., at 7:30 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police were called to 227 Highland Ave., at 7:04 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or a motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jermiah Jason Pierre, 20, of 565 Broadway, Malden. He was charged with receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200, a number plate violation to conceal his identification, and on an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to 37 Winter Island Road, at 8:40 p.m., for an assault in progress.
An officer reported a motor vehicle pursuit, on Boston St., at 9:35 p.m.
WednesdayPolice stopped a vehicle at 1:25 a.m., in the vicinity of 72 Loring Ave., and arrested the operator.
Officers were sent to 9 South Pine St., at 2:04 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 9:55 a.m., from 7 Piedmont St.
An officer was called to 2 East India Square, at 1:38 p.m., to remove a trespasser.
Officers were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 2:24 p.m., for a shoplifting.
DanversTuesdayAn officer was called to 128 Water St., at 5:13 p.m., for a gray Nissan with Florida plates involved in a road-rage incident.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 235 Independence way, at 7:46 p.m., on a past shoplifting.
An officer was sent to 180 Newbury St., at 8:11 p.m., to report on a case of bank fraud.
Police responded, at 8:41 p.m., to Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, for a past shoplifting.
WednesdayPolice stopped a motor vehicle at 1:25 a.m., in the vicinity of Chandler and School streets on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. They arrested the operator, Andrew Marc Harlow-Powell, 36, of 7 School St., He was charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle and with operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
An ambulance was called to Kohls, to Independence Way, at 2:15 p.m., to assist a pregnant woman who had fainted. She was transported to a local medical facility.