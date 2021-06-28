SALEM — A 28-year-old Salem man died Saturday night after crashing his scooter along Fort Avenue.
Details were still limited Monday. Salem police Chief Lucas Miller said police are investigating along with the state police accident reconstruction team. Police have not released the victim's name as of Monday morning.
The crash was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday. Miller said the scooter rider was in the two-way bike lane on Fort Avenue heading toward Salem Willows when he swerved to avoid a skateboarder heading in the opposite direction. The scooter crossed both vehicle lanes. A press release from the department said the rider "crashed his scooter into the sidewalk and (had) been thrown from the vehicle."
Miller said it's unclear whether so-called armadillo bumps, a row of raised traffic-calming features that separate the bike and vehicle lanes on Fort Avenue, played a role in the crash.
"There is one in the area, but I don't know whether it had anything to do with the accident," Miller said.
The plastic bumps are used to provide a buffer for bicyclists from passing traffic, but critics say they pose a safety risk for fast-traveling bicyclists, motorcyclists and others driving small vehicles who might drift out of their travel lanes.
Anyone with information about the crash should call Salem police detectives at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.