SALEM -- Three people were transported to an area hospital after a four-car crash in front of 227 North St. just after 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the Police Department.
Officers received the call at 6:23 p.m. and during the emergency response and subsequent investigation closed North Street for about an hour and a half, diverting traffic elsewhere, police said.
Investigating officers determined that a west-bound driver crossed the center line and struck a vehicle traveling east-bound. The impact caused the second vehicle to strike another parked in front of 227 North St. A fourth driver, also traveling east, could not stop in time and struck the second vehicle, police said.
The Salem Fire Department had to cut the driver's door off the second vehicle so the operator could be removed and treated by ambulance personnel.
All four vehicles were towed from the scene, and all three drivers were transported by ambulance to the hospital for minor injuries.
The operator of the first vehicle was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation, police said in the statement.
North Street reopened about 8 p.m.