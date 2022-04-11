The Massachusetts National Guard, the 2nd Corps of Cadets Veteran Association, and the Salem Veterans Council hosted the 385th anniversary of the “First Muster” on Saturday on the Salem Common.
Although the exact date is unknown, the first muster of the Massachusetts Bay Colony’s East Regiment took place in Salem sometime after the General Court of Massachusetts ordered the organization of its militia companies into three companies in 1639. The colonists had adopted an English militia system that required all males, between 16 and 60, to possess arms and participate in the defense of the community. Early colonial militia drilled weekly and provided guard details at night to sound the alarm in case of attack.
The 101st Engineer Battalion, Massachusetts Army National Guard, has continued the East Regiment’s proud heritage with over 350 years of service. Saturday’s muster included a helicopter ‘fast rope’ exhibition, an Air Force jet flyover, review of 600 soldiers and a cannon salute.