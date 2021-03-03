SALEM — For what may be the first time in the city's history, the next police chief won't be from Salem.
The city announced four finalists for the police chief job on Tuesday, and all four are from outside the department. The finalists are Eric Foulds of the North Andover Police Department, Lucas Miller of the New York Police Department, Scott Richards of the Peabody Police Department, and Mike Teeter of the Seattle Police Department.
Those four earned the top scores out of the nine candidates who participated in an assessment process conducted by a company hired by the city to evaluate the candidates. Mayor Kim Driscoll will now pick one of them as the new chief, with advice from a community group.
"We have four very experienced candidates who offer a broad range of expertise," Driscoll said. "We're excited getting to this stage. I'm looking forward to learning more about them."
Foulds is a lieutenant with the North Andover Police Department, where he has served for 32 years. He is currently commander of the criminal investigations division and has experience in narcotics investigations, school safety, firearms licensing, officer training and evidence oversight. He was involved in the town's emergency response planning, including in response to the Merrimack Valley natural gas disaster.
Foulds is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He graduated first in his class from the Topsfield Police Academy in 1989 and has been with the North Andover police ever since.
Miller is a 36-year veteran of the New York Police Department and has been a detective lieutenant since 2017. He has served as a detective squad commander, homicide supervisor, patrol supervisor, narcotics investigator, and community policing officer. He currently serves as the task force manager for the NYPD FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.
Miller started in policing with the Wellfleet Police Department in 1991. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and is a counterterrorism instructor for the NYPD Police Academy.
Richards has served as an officer in the Peabody Police Department for two decades. He is now a captain overseeing the department's traffic, special operations, NEMLEC, records, details, K9 unit, and training and accreditation divisions. He also has oversight of the department vehicle fleet and facilities and oversees internal affairs and the citizens police academy.
Richards' experience includes homicide, narcotics, patrol supervisor, criminal investigations commander, and traffic and special operations commander. He has completed numerous training programs on executive and command leadership.
Teeter is a captain in the Seattle Police Department, where he oversees the education and training section of the 1,800-employee department. He serves on the department's force review board and leads trainings on de-escalation, implicit bias and procedural justice, among other topics.
Teeter has worked on training standards and policy recommendations for de-escalation and use-of-force reduction for California, and served on the team that developed national investigative standards for officer-involved shootings for the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He has completed training in police and executive leadership, management and command.
Driscoll said about a dozen candidates applied for the job, which the city began advertising after Mary Butler announced her retirement in July.
Conrad Prosniewski, an at-large city councilor and a retired Salem police officer, said that as far as he knows this will be the first time the city has not hired a police chief from within the department.
Prosniewski, who is a member of the community stakeholders group that will interview the finalists and advise Driscoll, said he is "apprehensive" about having a chief from outside the city.
"We've always had someone from inside," Prosniewski said. "When Paul Tucker retired, the mayor said she was going to go outside and we fought fiercely to keep it inside. (Driscoll eventually hired Butler from within the department.) We thought then and we think now that the best thing was to hire somebody from inside the police department."
Asked about having a chief from outside the city, Driscoll said, "This was an open and competitive process. We did have some internal candidates. I think it's a very fair process. We have a lot of qualified individuals."
Dennis King, who is serving as the acting police chief, did not apply for the chief's job, according to Driscoll and Prosniewski. Prosniewski said the new chief will benefit from having King as second in command.
"The new chief is going to have the luxury of having Dennis King working for him," Prosniewski said.
Driscoll said there were no people of color among the applicants for the job, as far as she knew. The city formed a task force last June to investigate and improve race equity and review policies regarding police use of force.
Driscoll said she would have liked to see candidates of color, "but I do believe we have candidates who care deeply about equity." She said the police department has grown "exponentially" in terms of diversity during her time as mayor.
Driscoll said there were also no female candidates. Butler was the first female police chief in the city's history.
Driscoll said the four finalists will be interviewed by the community stakeholders group, which will be chaired by King. Members of the group include Lucy Corchado, Point Neighborhood Association president; Beth Debski, Salem Partnership executive director; John Keenan, Salem State University president; Jen Lynch, convener of the League of Women Voters-Salem; Christine Madore, City Council president; Shawn Newton, race equity task force chair; Beth Rennard, city solicitor; William Riley, Salem Police Patrolmen's Union president; David Tucker, Salem Police Superior Officers Union president; and Prosniewski.
Driscoll will also interview the candidates. She said she hopes to make her decision by the end of the month.
