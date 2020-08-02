DANVERS - Detectives and state police investigators are investigating the Sunday death of a 4-year-old near River Drive.
Danvers police were called at 12:16 p.m. to the River Drive area for a missing 4-year-old girl, who had apparently wandered off from her residence.
"Responding officers conducted a search of the area and found her submerged in water along the river bank," according to a statement from Danvers Police.
The girl was removed from the water with no signs of life and CPR was immediately provided by a Danvers officer. Danvers firefighters and Atlantic Ambulance crews arrived on the scene and began additional medical care. The girl was transported to Beverly Hospital as CPR continued. Despite the efforts, the girl was later pronounced dead.
The name of the victim is being withheld for the family's privacy, according to Danvers Police.