40B project proposed as Peabody permit fight wanes

PEABODY — A Peabody developer and the city are dropping their gloves in a Land Court appeal brought by residents who are challenging a special permit that would have paved the way for a three-story, 38-unit condominium building at 40-42 Endicott St., according to court documents and city officials.
However, with the special permit stymied, Peabody attorney Jason Panos, who represents the developer, Todisco Properties LLC, has written the city that Todisco intends to pursue 80 apartments on the same three-quarters of an acre site under the state's affordable housing law known as Chapter 40B, according to a letter to Mayor Ted Bettencourt.
"Eighty units would be a disaster for the neighborhood," said Bettencourt on Wednesday, who said the City Council voted Tuesday night in executive session its intention to withdraw from the appeal of the special permit, which it approved by a 9-2 vote in June.
"The City Council has voted to withdraw from the case as well," Bettencourt said.
"Todisco, finally facing the neighbors on a level playing field, that is, Land Court, forfeits his special permit and shows his true colors, doubling back to overdevelopment-friendly Peabody officials for permission to build an even bigger monstrosity in this single family neighborhood, breaking his many promises not to do so," said Peabody attorney Mary-Ellen Manning who represents seven residents from Berry Street, Warren Street Extension, Parkview Lane and Endicott Street who brought the appeal.
Due to the ongoing litigation, attorney Panos declined comment.
"Defendant Todisco Properties LLC hereby requests that its counsel be allowed to withdraw their appearances and that a default enter against it," according to a motion filed by Beverly attorney Amato Bocchino Jr. and Panos following an Aug. 11 case management conference.
The motion states: "Todisco does not intend to file any motions or oppose any motions that the other parties may file." The legal matter is still ongoing.
In his letter to the mayor on Aug. 12, Panos said Todisco has "assembled a development team and have studied the feasibility of constructing an 80 unit development under the state's Comprehensive Permit Statute."
The proposed building would be five stories tall, with 93 parking spaces, with a parking level at ground level.
"The development contemplates construction of 80 apartment units," Panos wrote, "all of which will count toward the city's subsidized housing inventory to assist in reaching the mandate that 10% of the city's housing stock be designated affordable consistent with local needs."
"I have serious concerns what it means for the neighborhood and the property," said Bettencourt, who described the 38 condominium project as "manageable," one that would have cleaned up "a true blight on the neighborhood." Approvals of 40B developments have a track record of success in the state, given the emphasis on the need for affordable housing, he said.
Bettencourt said Ward 3 Councilor James Moutsoulas voted in favor of the special permit, and others in the neighborhood also favored it.
He said the developer, Pasquale "Pat" Todisco made concessions, reducing the scale of the project by removing the top floor with four additional condos. Bettencourt said Todisco has a good track record of development in the city, including the mixed-use redevelopment of 1 Main St. in Peabody Square.
Bettencourt said the next step would be to reach out to meet with interested parties, including Moutsoulas, a long-time City Councilor who is known to be circumspect about development in the dense, urban ward he represents. Moutsoulas also said the council voted to withdraw from fighting the lawsuit.
"I'm upset about the way this whole thing went about," Moutsoulas said. "I want to believe the council went about it the right way." He was bothered that a 40B development was coming into the ward.
He said he spoke with a constituent who told him: "'How could it happen that a 40B could come into this neighborhood?'"
Moutsoulas said it happened "because of a silly lawsuit."
He speculated that if the neighbors drop their appeal, the developer might be happy to go back to the original 38-condo plan.
"I don't think the neighborhood understands what happened here," Moutsoulas said. "They have a 40B thrown down their throats for no reason."
On June 11, the City Council granted Todisco a special permit after a series of hearings over the past year held mostly on Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting City Hall to meetings of the public.
Dozens of residents, business people, acquaintances and neighbors of Todisco wrote or signed a petition in favor of the project.
However, abutters, many of whom want to see the rambling eyesore buildings gone, were concerned about the original project dwarfing adjacent homes, increasing traffic, taking up parking, and the number of units on the small lot. The neighborhood is zoned for single and two-family homes.
Manning is the sister of Councilor-at-large Anne Manning-Martin, who was also named as a defendant in the Land Court appeal, and who voted against the granting of a special permit along with Ward 5 Councilor Joel Saslaw in the 9-2 vote.
"That matter is subject to executive session rules and I'm surprised that city officials ... have discussed a matter that is bound to be held in executive session until the matter is resolved," Manning-Martin said Wednesday night.
