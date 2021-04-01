5 more candidates enter Salem City Council races

SALEM — Five new candidates for City Council have pulled nomination papers in the past two weeks as several contested races shape up for this fall’s city election.
Meanwhile, three races have so far drawn zero interest from candidates, although there are still four months to go until papers are due. No one has pulled papers yet for the Ward 1 and 2 seats on the council, represented today by Robert McCarthy and Christine Madore, respectively, or for School Committee, where three seats are available for four-year terms. Those seats are currently held by Amanda Campbell, Manny Cruz and Ana Nuncio.
Leveille “Lev” McClain has pulled papers in Ward 4, joining Rainbow Times publisher Graysen Martinez Ocasio, and Jerald Tache joins Jeff Cohen and Steve Kapantais in Ward 5.
In the at-large contest, one-term incumbent Conrad Prosniewski has now joined fellow councilors Domingo Dominguez and Ty Hapworth in their bids to keep their seats, while two new challengers have emerged. Melissa Faulkner and Juana Hernandez have pulled papers to join Alice Merkl and Frederic Norton, who also recently entered the race. That brings the at-large candidates to seven. Nine would trigger a citywide preliminary election in September.
“I decided we needed someone who actually has some measure of experience in the rental market if we’re going to be making long-term decisions setting up housing and apartments,” said Norton, 40. “If you haven’t been trying to rent in Salem in the last 10 years, 15 years, then you’re making decisions on how that renting market is supposed to look.”
Hernandez, a 57-year-old native of the Dominican Republic, said she came to the United States with “dreams to be involved in the political world.”
“I want to work with the whole city, the complete city,” Hernandez said. “It’s hard work, but I think it’s my time.”
Faulkner has a different reason for running. She mounted an unsuccessful bid in 2019, along with Merkl, but says she’s running again in memory of her late stepbrother Edward Hall, who was killed in 1994 at the age of 18. She pulled papers on March 17, which would’ve been his 44th birthday. Faulkner was only a year older than him, making her 45 today.
“I’ve walked and been in so many circles. I’ve been in so many situations, very uncomfortable ones,” she said. “Bringing it all together — all the pain, all the struggle — I want to do something positive with it.”
Part of that, she said, involves representing everyone — even those with troubled pasts.
“We all have good. We all have value,” Faulkner said. “And with the whole situation with my brother’s murder and the perception of these bad kids — even Christopher Doane, who killed my brother — I choose forgiveness, because forgiveness is for me, for you, for us that are left behind.”
Merkl, who also ran for Register of Deeds in 2018, says she’s making another bid because “what affects our day-to-day quality of life, what we rely on the most, happens at the local level of government.”
“During the COVID crisis, watching how our community has come together and persevered through our most challenging times has made me even more dedicated and inspired to serve,” said Merkl, adding that she will bring an “informed” voice to the council with strong local connections through volunteer work and community involvement.
IN THE RUNNING
The following candidates had pulled nomination papers by Friday morning. Incumbents are bolded.
MAYOR: Kevin Darcy, George O’Brine, Harrison Schell
CITY COUNCILOR-AT-LARGE: Domingo Dominguez, Melissa Faulkner, Ty Hapworth, Juana Hernandez, Alice Merkl, Frederic Norton, Conrad Prosniewski
WARD COUNCILORS
Ward 1: No candidates
Ward 2: No candidates
Ward 3: Patricia Morsillo
Ward 4: Leveille McClain, Graysen Martinez Ocasio
Ward 5: Jeff Cohen, Stephen Kapantais, Jerald Tache
Ward 6: Megan Riccardi
Ward 7: Andrew Varela
SCHOOL COMMITTEE: No candidates
HOW TO RUN FOR OFFICE
Nomination papers were available at the City Clerk’s office as of March 8. They can be pulled until 5 p.m. Friday, July 23, and must be returned by 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
Residents looking to run for a City Council ward seat need to return nomination papers with 25 signatures from voters. For citywide seats like city councilor-at-large, School Committee and mayor, a candidate must collect at least 100 signatures.
City Clerk Ilene Simons suggests candidates collect 20% more signatures, in case any fail certification.
The city’s municipal election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2. If necessary, a preliminary election would be held Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Forms are available in the City Clerk’s elections office on the first floor of City Hall, 93 Washington St.