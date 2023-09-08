Forever RodRod Stewart re-created in a dynamic Las Vegas style tribute. From his early days with the Faces, through the glamorous ‘80s and ‘90’s and beyond. Rod rocks the stage this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 7 to 8:20 p.m., at Peabody’s Black Box Theater, 22 Foster St., Peabody. For tickets and information, visit: www.todaytix.com/boston/shows/33489-forever-rod-direct-from-las-vegas-tribute-to-rod-stewart.
Doggie Dip at Marblehead pool
All local dogs are invited to make a splash at the JCCNS outdoor pool to close out the summer. This Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 to 4 p.m., 4 Community Road, Marblehead. All dogs welcome. $5 per dog, All proceeds will be donated to Northeast Animal Shelter.
Salem Witch Trials: Restoring JusticeThis is opening weekend for the Peabody Essex Museum’s new exhibition that illuminates this infamous story through 17th century court documents and authentic historic objects. In the exhibition gallery in the museum, 161 Essex St., Salem, during museum hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit: www.pem.org/blog/pemcast-019-the-legacy-of-salems-witch-trials.
Second Saturday at Porter MillExplore the studios of select Porter Mill artists this Saturday, Sept. 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Shop and browse all four floors, 95 Rantoul St., Beverly. This is a monthly ‘Second Saturdays at Porter Mill!’ event. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.portermillstudios.com/.
Festival!Don’t forget, Sunday is the Peabody International Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., in downtown Peabody. Dozens of food booths and other vendors, live entertainment and more for the whole family to enjoy. Check ifestpeabody.com for details. But first, Saturday at 9 a.m. is the 22nd International Race for Research. The race starts at the Leather City Commons. Go to www.progeriaresearch.org/22ndrfr/ for more info.