Earth to Beverly
Celebrate our planet with fellow earthlings this Sunday at Beverly's free Earth Fest 2023, noon to 3 p.m., in Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. Live music, food trucks, beer garden, raffles, earthy activities for all.
What on Earth?
Earthly questions answered at 'Change is Simple's mobile learning lab, SCiLL (Sustainability Climate innovation Learning Lab) at the North Shore Nature Fair this Saturday at Glen Urquhart School, 74 Hart St., Beverly from 1 to 3 p.m.
Down to Earth
This Saturday Danvers celebrates Earth Day with a Town Wide Clean Up from 9 a.m. - noon. Sign-up now on the town website at: https://www.danversma.gov/775/2023-Town-Wide-Clean-Up
Salem Horror fest
Head over to the Cinema Salem, 1 India Square, for the first weekend of Salem Horror Fest. Films, panel discussions and more, 7-12:59 p.m. (last film begins), Friday, 11 a.m. -11:59 p.m. (last film begins), Saturday, and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. (last film begins), Sunday. For more, www.salemhorror.com/
Lovecraft tour
H.P. Lovecraft was a writer who delved in the genres of science fiction, fantasy and horror. He specialized in the weird and frequented Salem. Learn more on the H.P. Lovecraft and the Salem Connection's 7 p.m., Saturday tour with www.salemhistoricaltours.com/