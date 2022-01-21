1. Wings of winter: Bird lovers learn birding and conservation at this free event on Saturday, Jan 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Winter Birding Festival, Forest River Park, 32 Clifton Ave, Salem, is a fun and educational event for all skill levels, including beginners. Bring binoculars, enjoy snacks and hot cocoa. Registration not required.
2. Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? A tribute to the late, great Sidney Poitier, this landmark film screens this Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at The Cabot, 285 Cabot St., Beverly. Tickets are $9.75 to $11.95, by reservation only at: https://ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/1213?siteToken=snz6fmpg54a4rgrzygc67tj4yr
3. Nuts about donuts! On Saturday, Jan. 22, from 9 to 10 a.m., Beverly’s Taste Buds Kitchen will host a big delicious to-do about donuts. Budding bakers learn how we do it, then do it themselves. Ages 2 — 8 with caregiver, 131 Rantoul St, Retail #3. Register and learn more at: https://happeningnext.com/event/galaxy-donuts-class-ages-2-8-w-caregiver-eid3a08c9n9ir. Or call 978-969-6088.
4. Give ‘em a hand: Hands-on family barnyard chores keep farm friends happy. Pitch in Saturday, Jan 22, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at Appleton Farms, 219 County Road, Ipswich. Members, $15; Nonmembers, $20. Register with the Trustees of the Reservations: https://thetrustees.org/program/events-on-our-farms/ or call 978-338-1138.
5. What’s the story? Adam Ciccio, author of children’s books, will read from his latest, an illustrated story, called “The Boy in the Orange Cape” at Abbot Public Library, 235 Pleasant St., Marblehead, Sunday, Jan. 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration required. Call 781-631-1481, Ext. 217 or 237.
.