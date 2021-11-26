Think small, y’all
This Saturday is Small Business Day in a big way at towns and cities across the North Shore. From Salem to Beverly and beyond, you’ll find shopping you won’t find at the mall, plus in-house events, restaurant specials and more. The little guys took a big beating in 2020, so think small, y’all!
Do you see what I see?
Santa! Waiting for you in the warmth of a crackling winter fire this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27 and 28, in The Community House, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton. Deck yourselves in festive finery for a family photo. $50 per family includes photo, craft kit, cocoa, cookie. Social distancing; reservations required. www.communityhouse.org.
The Joy of a Toy!
On Santa’s wish list this weekend at Hamilton House? Toys for Tots. They’re needed more than ever this holiday season, so bring a toy or food items for the Acord Food Pantry when you visit Santa this weekend for Hamilton’s Hometown Holidays
Merry and Bright!
This Saturday, Peabody’s annual Holiday Stroll & Tree lighting returns to the downtown for four festive hours, 1 to 5 p.m. Shop small, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, family selfie stations, games, music on the Courthouse plaza.
A jolly holly-day
Beverly welcomes back its big Holiday Parade Sunday, Nov. 28, starting at 1 p.m. at Beverly High School, and heading down Herrick Street for a fun for-all run through downtown to the Beverly Depot. For full details, visit https://beverlyholidayparade.com.