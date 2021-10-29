1. Frightfully fab fireworks: Salem sends the lights into the sky again this Halloween weekend, Sunday, Halloween night, from 10:30 to 11 p.m. over the North River. In costume or not, but bring a blanket.
2. Wickedly good fun: It’s a big Halloween party for the little kids, this Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10:30 to 1130 a.m., the Wenham Museum, 132 Main St, Wenham. Costume up and head on over for stories, songs and fun. 132 Main St, Wenham. Information and tickets at: Eventbrite.com
3. Scared stiff: Beverly’s Cabot Theater’s Halloween special is “Halloween.” Murder, mayhem, mystery. It’s the stuff and the stiff that fright nights are made of. Screen time 90 minutes, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $9.75 – $11.75, 7:30 p.m. The Cabot Theater, 286 Cabot St, Beverly. Tel: 978-927-3100.
4. Bewitched, bothered and bewildered: Mind defying magic and mind reading will haunt you long after Halloween night is through. It’s the Salem Haunted Magic Show and it begins at 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 31, and ends with a ghost show, 50 Washington St, Salem. Tickets $18; $28 and $38, at: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/thesalemmagicshow/items/85677/calendar/2021/10/?full-items=yes
5. Creepy Crafts: On Saturday, Oct 30, from 9 a.m. to noon, costume up and bring your Halloween buckets hunt for nut free treats, pumpkin painting and Monster Mash Dancing, all at Room to Bloom, 81 Bridge St Unit B, Beverly. Information and tickets at: Roomtobloombeverly.com