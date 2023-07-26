IPSWICH — At approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Ipswich police were notified that workers at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club, 124 N. Ridge Road, had spotted an individual in the water in the area of the yacht club’s off-shore mooring area.
Ipswich Police immediately launched their marine unit and located an adult male unconscious in the water.
The man was returned to the yacht club dock, and first responders performed CPR and other lifesaving measures before he was taken to Beverly Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead, according to Police Chief Paul Nikas.
Responders said the body briefly appeared to show some signs of life after CPR was begun, but after that, it was still.
The victim was identified only as a 72-year-old man from the Great Neck section of town.
The death appears to be an accidental drowning, but remains under investigation by the Ipswich Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives attached to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.