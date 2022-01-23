HAMILTON — A peaceful morning in this quiet, affluent North Shore community was shattered at 9:45 a.m. Saturday when police responded to a report from the town communication center that an elderly woman had just been stabbed.
Officers arriving at the Desveaux House, a small residential care facility in the two story blue and white frame house at 117 Railroad Ave., found a 73-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times.
The woman, a resident of Desveaux House, had been stabbed by a 46-year-old woman. Police said the two women knew each other, but declined to be more specific.
The victim was rushed to Beverly Hospital, where she was reported by some accounts Saturday night to be fighting for her life.
Her assailant was arrested and taken into custody, but she had not, as of midday Sunday, been charged.
Attempts to reach the Desveaux House were unsuccessful as the line was shut off to all incoming calls.
As of midday Sunday, police had released no further on the case, and it was still under investigation.