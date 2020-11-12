78 years after death, Joseph Sousa honored as Peabody fallen soldier

PEABODY — Nearly 78 years after his death, Joseph Sousa's name has finally been added to the World War II memorial outside City Hall, enshrining him as a Peabody fallen soldier.
Sousa was officially recognized as one of seven Portuguese Americans from Peabody killed during the war as part of the city's Veterans Day ceremony, held Wednesday outside City Hall.
“It matters,” said Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt while standing near the monument after the event. “All of those names on these monuments, men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice and served our country, they all matter. Their contributions are so important. All of those names represent all of us. To me, those things should be memorialized for all time and truly honored and appreciated."
Sousa, who was 22 at the time of his death in 1942, and his family lived on Margin Street. But for reasons unknown, he enlisted in the Army as a Danvers resident. It prevented him from being previously recognized on the memorial, according to Col. Robert Sousa, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the Post 1 commander of the Portuguese American War Veterans.
Robert Sousa, who is not related to the fallen soldier, said Sousa was killed after sustaining a head injury during a car crash at Camp Edwards in Mashpee.
According to multiple people at the event, WWII Army veteran Joe Silva was the driving force behind getting Sousa’s name added to the memorial.
Silva said it was important to get Sousa's name on the monument "so he's always remembered."
“I think that would be the most important thing to his family," Silva said. "They know that they could come down here and see his name and generations that don’t know of any veterans can come down and see what some men had to really sacrifice for this country.”
Silva said while he never met Sousa, he knew Sousa’s father as a teenager. When he returned home to Peabody after serving in World War II, Silva said it became one of his life’s missions to get Sousa’s name added to the monument.
According to Robert Sousa, he and Silva were looking at a photo of Portuguese Americans who lost their lives in active duty when Silva turned to him and said, “If you don’t do anything else as commander of this post, make sure Joe Sousa gets on that WWII monument so I can die a happy man.”
After that conversation, Silva and Robert Sousa started researching how to get Sousa honored by the city.
“I am not a great fan of computers but that's what it took,” Silva said. “It took maybe a couple of hours to get all the information we needed.”
Once the information was gathered and brought to the city, Bettencourt said “it was an easy decision for us.”
During the ceremony, Robert Sousa used a military expression to tell Sousa that the community has his back and will continue to make sure his memory is honored: "Thank you for your service and for making the ultimate sacrifice to your country. Know that the Portuguese American War Veterans, the City of Peabody and especially Joe Silva, have got your six."
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.