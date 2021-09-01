BEVERLY — Organizers are planning a special event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the role that a Beverly-based search and rescue team played in the response.
"Beverly Never Forgets: The 20th Anniversary of September 11" will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the local Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Beverly.
The event will include speakers and a tour of the FEMA site, which features a museum and memorial dedicated to 9/11 and the Beverly team's role in the rescue efforts.
Fay Salt, a trustee with Historic Beverly who is helping to organize the event, said many people are not only unaware that the local team responded to the terrorist attacks in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001; they're also unaware of the existence of the team and the FEMA site in Beverly. Salt has researched both for Historic Beverly, including conducting interviews with many of the team members who responded on that day.
"Very few people forget where they were on Sept. 11, but the story that isn't known is the local story," Salt said. "It's the sort of thing we at Historic Beverly wanted to learn about and have it on our records, so that people in the future would have the information. Many of the people who responded to this emergency 20 years ago are still with us and that won't be true at some point. Getting these first-hand interviews and stories out there is important because otherwise they're gone forever."
The Beverly-based team is called Massachusetts Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue. It is based in a compound behind a locked gate at 43 Airport Road, next to Beverly Airport. The task force is one of 28 around the country that operate under the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About 80 members of the Beverly team are currently in Louisiana helping with the response to Hurricane Ida.
Task Force 1 is comprised of about 200 people from all six New England states who undergo voluntary training and are paid only when they respond to emergencies. Many team members are police, firefighters, doctors, paramedics, canine handlers and engineers.
Salt said Task Force 1 was the first FEMA team to reach Ground Zero after the 2001 attacks; the New Jersey team was delayed because the bridges were shut down. With all flights prohibited, about 75 Task Force 1 members drove down in a convoy that night, including in two school buses driven by Beverly Public School employees.
Salt said the Beverly team searched the rubble of the Twin Towers for victims, as well as underground rapid transit cars looking for people who were trapped. The team spent eight days in New York City before returning to Beverly.
The FEMA compound on Airport Road includes a small 9/11 museum with photos and artifacts, including equipment used by the Beverly team that day. A video shows all the members that went to the World Trade Center and shares stories about their experiences and rescue efforts.
There is also a 9/11 Memorial highlighted by a 21-foot-long piece of steel from the World Trade Center's North Tower.
The commemorative event on Sept. 11 is free and open to the public. Salt said there will be several booths where people can learn about the history of the FEMA site and team. The site was once part of the United States' Nike missile anti-aircraft defense system of the 1950s.
The gates will open at 11 a.m. for the event. There will be a welcome and speakers at 11:30 a.m., followed by an open house, facility tours, information stations and equipment exhibits from noon to 2 p.m. The museum and the site will be open until 4 p.m.
Staff writer Paul Leighton
