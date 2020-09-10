Friday marks 19 years since four commercial airplanes, hijacked by terrorists, crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania, killing 2,977 people — including 403 first responders in New York City.
A number of ceremonies are scheduled across the North Shore to remember the attacks and honor the victims and first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. All events take place Friday, Sept. 11, although many have restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic. In many instances, the ceremonies closely follow the guidelines suggested by the state Department of Fire Services, which includes lowering the flag to half-mast, a bell-ringing ceremony, reading the fireman's prayer, and a moment of silence.
Beverly: The Massachusetts Task Force 1 FEMA Urban Search & Rescue 9/11 Memorial and Museum at 43 Airport Road will be open to the public for self-guided tours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks must be worn and only one person or one family at a time will be allowed in the museum. There is no charge but donations are welcome.
Danvers: The Danvers Fire Department will host a small 9/11 remembrance with no members of the public and no retirees, according to fire Chief Bob Amerault. Amerault said the ceremony is usually attended by the police department and the ambulance company, but this year it will only be the fire department. It will be streamed live by DCAT at https://youtu.be/CFViFd4s3sU.
New Brothers Deli is not holding a ceremony this year due to gathering restrictions.
Hamilton: The Hamilton Fire Department will hold an observance at the Fire Station on Bay Road Friday at 10 a.m., taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Ipswich: The Ipswich Fire Department will hold an observance at 8:45 a.m. at the Fire Station on Central Street.
Mablehead: Because of health concerns, Marblehead will hold a private ceremony at the Fire Station for police and firefighters.
Middleton: Due to COVID-19, the Middleton Fire Department will hold a private ceremony at the Fire Station.
Boxford: Due to COVID-19, Boxford Police and Fire Department will hold a private ceremony.
Peabody: The Peabody Police Department will hold a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial on Grand View Avenue at 9:30 a.m. The event is open to the public, but police ask that attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The Peabody Fire Department will also holding a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the fire headquarters at 41 Lowell St. It is unclear whether community members are allowed to attend or what social distancing measures will be in place. Some City Hall employees usually attend the event.
Salem: This year, the city's annual 9/11 memorial ceremony, organized by the Salem Fire Department, will be streamed live on the city’s official Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/cityofsalemma) starting at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony is not open to the public.
Topsfield: A short ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Town Common. The public is encouraged to come and watch from their parked cars. The ceremony will include a moment of silence, ringing of the fire bell, and brief words from fire Chaplain Larry Atkins.
Wenham: An observance will take place at the Wenham Fire Department on Main Street Friday at 9:30 a.m. Attendance will be limited to 50 people and face coverings are required.
