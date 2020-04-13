IPSWICH — Nine Ipswich firefighters quarantined since last week after coming into contact with an employee with COVID-19 have tested negative for the virus, town officials announced Monday.
The firefighters, who represent two shifts, will remain in quarantine for the full 14-day period recommended by health officials, the town manager and fire chief said in a press release. If they continue to show no symptoms, they are expected to be cleared to return to work April 22.
The worker who tested positive on April 7 is still recovering at home, in isolation.
Town officials, citing medical privacy laws, have declined to release other information about the employee who tested positive or the firefighters who have been in quarantine.
"We are thankful to learn that no additional members of our department have this virus, as the health and well-being of our staff is of the utmost importance," Chief Andy Theriault said. "Fortunately, this challenging situation has in no way impacted our ability to continue to serve the Town of Ipswich."
Five of the quarantined firefighters have been staying in a hotel, away from family members, a spokesman for the town confirmed.
"I do not have the exact costs, but I can tell you that the hotel in question gave a significant discount and that disaster funding is expected to reimburse the town for the cost," said John Guilfoil, a private public relations consultant the town has been using to handle requests for information from the media.
In a message posted to their Facebook page on Sunday, the firefighters union sent holiday greetings, and "a shout out to our members that are in quarantine and won't be able to spend Easter with their families today."
The union's president, Jeff Stone, declined to comment on the situation.
Reporter Paul Leighton contributed to this story.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.