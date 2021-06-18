IPSWICH — Ipswich police say they rescued a 52-year-old Winchester man who was showing signs of hypothermia early Friday morning, following a three-hour search around Crane Beach.
Police Chief Paul Nikas said, in a statement, that the man was found by the state police Air Wing about 3 miles east of the beach parking lot, near the mouth of the Essex River, around 12:30 a.m.
Other officers, who were searching on land, responded and determined the man had been in the water at some point and was showing early signs of hypothermia, Nikas said.
The man was brought to the parking lot, where he was treated by paramedics and then taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
Nikas said his offers began their search around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday after dispatchers received an "open line" 911 call — a call in which no one on the other end is responding — that they traced to Crane Beach.
The beach parking lot was closed and the gate shut when officers arrived, but a car was parked in the lot. Nikas said police traced the car to a 52-year-old Winchester resident.
After searching the beach, officers found a number of personal belongings approximately a mile east of the parking lot.
Ipswich firefighters also aided in the search, along with units from the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC), state police K-9s, and the air wing.
Police said Friday afternoon that no further information was available.