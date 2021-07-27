IPSWICH — Chief Paul A. Nikas reported the Ipswich Police Department is investigating after a male victim drowned today.
At 1:51 p.m., a 911 caller reported an unresponsive male at the Little Neck Association Dock on the Ipswich River. The caller began resuscitation efforts while emergency crews responded, and a Harbor Patrol boat arrived on scene at 1:56 p.m. to continue rescue efforts.
The victim, Ross Hamlin, 95, of Ipswich was transported to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The incident remains under investigation by the Ipswich Police Department. Foul play is not suspected at this time. Ipswich Police also are working in collaboration with the Essex District Attorney's Office.