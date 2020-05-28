A&B Burgers closed after worker tests positive for virus

BEVERLY — A&B Burgers, a popular Cabot Street restaurant, has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Owner Tom Holland announced via the restaurant's Facebook page on Tuesday that both the Beverly and Boston locations would be closed for deep-cleaning and all employees would have to get tested before returning to work.
"This weekend we received a call from an employee saying they had tested positive for COVID-19. Due to this we will be closed for take-out at both locations and for our donated meals this week," Holland wrote in a post Tuesday afternoon. "We are requiring all employees to get tested before returning to work (anyone who doesn’t have insurance will be reimbursed by the company). We also hired a cleaning company to come in to do a deep cleaning and spraying to fully sanitize both locations."
Holland said the worker is "asymptomatic and feeling fine" and that he and others who have already received their test results back are all negative for the virus.
He attributed this to strict sanitation and safety practices in place at the restaurant, which includes employees always wearing masks inside, wearing gloves and changing them regularly, sanitizing workstations throughout the day and keeping 6 feet apart at all times.
"Although I was told by the clinic when given my results that I am OK to continue regular activities, I have made the decision to not reopen A&B until Monday, June 1st," Holland explained, noting that the employee who tested positive was last in contact with co-workers on May 19.
He added that, as the closure will be a hardship for his employees, he is still paying them while they're required to stay at home so that no one rushes back to work and possibly endangers others.
Holland said Wednesday in an interview that a kitchen staff of up to a dozen people had been working at A&B Burgers during the shutdown to make up to 200 donated meals per day for front-line workers. The restaurant had also recently opened for curbside pickup.
He said that all of the other employees who had been working together for the last 10 weeks have tested negative.
Staff writer Paul Leighton contributed to this story.
