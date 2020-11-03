BEVERLY — Eight months pregnant with her first child and unable to sleep, Marcia Anthony opened up the local newspaper and soon found herself understandably drawn to one story in particular.
A new place called The North Shore Birth Center was set to open on the campus of Beverly Hospital, offering the services of midwives and the promise of a childbirth without medication.
"I read the article and it sounded really fascinating to me," Anthony said. "I had never heard of anything like that."
A few weeks later, on Nov. 20, 1980, Anthony gave birth to a baby girl, the first child born at the North Shore Birth Center. Forty years and 9,286 babies later, the center is marking its 40th anniversary and its distinctive place in the local history of child birth.
The North Shore Birth Center was the first free-standing birth center in the northeastern U.S. when it opened on Nov. 3, 1980, according to its website. Rachelle Garcia, a certified nurse midwife and the midwifery director of the center, said social views on births and women's reproductive health have varied over time. But in the 1970s, attitudes began to shift with a greater openness toward midwives and the idea of giving birth outside of a hospital setting and without pain medication.
"In the early 1900s midwives were put on the back burner and weren't seen as belonging in the education health care system," Garcia said. "In the '70s everything started to open back up again for freedom and autonomy by women."
Anthony, who is now 68 and lives in Danvers, said she immediately felt at home in the birth center's cozy setting. She said she welcomed the fact that, after dealing exclusively with male doctors, the midwives were all women.
"I just liked the way they showed a lot of care and concern and allowed me to ask a million questions," Anthony said. "They never made me feel like they were in a rush."
How much did Anthony like the birth center? She went on to give birth to all seven of her children there. One of her daughters, Naomi Gray of Beverly, has delivered her three children at the birth center, including a son three months ago.
Gray, 32, said she was drawn to the idea of avoiding any medical intervention if possible because of her mother's positive experiences.
"That was really important to me," Gray said. "It was also kind of sentimental because I was born there and all six of my siblings were born there. From the start that was the way I wanted to go."
Gray recalled walking into the birth center for the first time as an expectant mother and being recognized by the woman working at the front desk.
"She said, 'I remember when you were a little girl.' I felt so at home."
Gray said one of the best parts of an unmedicated birth is the ability to recover more quickly and "feel like myself right afterwards."
"It's a huge sense of accomplishment," she said. "It kind of allows you to see how strong you are, too. I feel like if there aren't any complications our bodies were made to be able to do it."
The North Shore Birth Center is located in a building on the Beverly Hospital campus that used to serve as a home for a hospital administrator. There's a kitchen, living room, outdoor garden, deck, and large birthing tubs that are available during labor and for water births.
Anthony said she liked the fact that she could bring her children to the center for her appointments. She recalled her family eating pizza from the kitchen after one of her kids were born.
"It was wonderfully homey there," Anthony said. "It was the next best thing to being home."
Garcia described the birth center's philosophy as one of low intervention and supporting a "normal, healthy, spontaneous labor without trying to have the body progress."
"It's a nice cross between home births and hospital births," she said. "It allows women to feel comfortable in their bodies while providing a home environment."
The birth center proved so popular that hospital trustees backed down on a plan to close it in 2008 when sign-carrying mothers with their babies staged a rally to keep it open.
Garcia said one of the biggest misconceptions about the birth center is that women can't go across the way to Beverly Hospital or be given an epidural. If patients need more monitoring or are at higher risk, the center's midwives can accompany them to the hospital, she said.
"It's really truly whatever families want it to be," she said.
