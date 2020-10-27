DANVERS — The fate of two local goats was finally settled Monday night when Town Meeting members voted to allow most residents in Danvers to own and keep livestock, such as goats, sheep, pigs and poultry, on their property.
Previously, only residents of Zoning District II could apply to keep these animals, while residents in District I and III could not. But that changed with Monday’s Special Town Meeting vote, which also included updates to town zoning laws that replaced the term “animal husbandry” with “keeping of animals on residential premises.”
The issue became a hot topic in town back in 2017 when a neighbor complained to the town building inspector about Timothy and Brittany Dupont-Raesly’s two goats, Dean and Deluca, on Hobart Street. The goat enclosure is located in Zoning District I, but only a street away from Zoning District II where goats are allowed to be kept. It was determined that the family was in violation of the town’s zoning laws.
Earlier this year, the Board of Health adopted new health regulations regarding the keeping of barnyard animals. The regulations require residents who want to keep animals to get a permit every year and to provide a written pest management plan.
Chicken coops and other structures still have to comply with town zoning laws such as setback requirements.
On Monday, several Town Meeting Members pointed to these regulations as good reason to adopt the changes to the town’s zoning laws.
“I don’t know the size of every plot in Residential Zone I. If a property is large enough, it’s not up to us to decide that someone who lives in a certain residential area can or cannot have animals. We have a Board of Health for that,” said Nova Samodai, from Precinct 1.
Kathy Ciman, of Precinct 7, also said the new health regulations should be enough to determine whether or not a property should be allowed to keep animals.
But Matthew Duggan, from Precinct 1, expressed some concern about allowing livestock in Zoning District I, and he cited odor, pests and pollution as some of the reasons why bringing barnyard animals to this area of town, which is more densely populated, might affect quality of life.
Duggan proposed an amendment that would have allowed for the keeping of animals only in Zones II and III, but that amendment didn’t pass.
According to Town Manager Steve Bartha, the Raesly’s are now free to apply for a permit to keep Dean and Deluca, for good.
“Last night the question was put before the Town Meeting where it belongs,” he said. “Last night was probably a happy ending for the goats.”
