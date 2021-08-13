MIDDLETON — Nineteen of the 20 Essex County Sheriff’s Department correctional officers who were promoted to sergeant on Thursday attended the ceremony in-person, dressed in their Class A blue uniforms, their families alongside to celebrate.
But Jacob Menard sat alone in a room wearing his Army fatigues, watching from half a world away.
Menard is serving a nine-month tour with the Massachusetts National Guard in Iraq. His deployment, however, didn’t stop the sheriff’s department from including him in its promotion ceremony held at its training center on the campus of Essex Tech.
Menard, a 27-year-old Peabody resident, attended the ceremony via Zoom. With his image beaming from four big screens hanging on the walls, he raised his right hand like the 19 other promoted sergeants and repeated the sergeant’s oath after Sheriff Kevin Coppinger.
When the audience finished applauding, Coppinger turned to one of the screens and said, “Jake, I saw you out of the corner of my eye. Congratulations to you too. We very much appreciate your service to our country abroad.”
The officers were then introduced one by one and walked to the front to receive their diploma. Menard was saved for last. When he was introduced, his wife, Shelby, came forward to accept his diploma. She and Coppinger posed in front of one of the screens for pictures, with Jacob smiling in the background.
In an interview, Jacob Menard described the ceremony as “pretty awesome.”
“I’m really thankful for everybody putting in the effort to accommodate me from halfway across the world,” he said. “It’s a pretty good experience and a cool story to tell.”
Menard, 27, has been a correctional officer with the sheriff’s department for five years. He’s also been in the military for nine years, including his current role as a sergeant with Massachusetts Army National Guard’s 101st Field Artillery Regiment.
Menard began studying for the sheriff department sergeant’s exam before leaving for his deployment training four months ago. He took, and passed, the test in Iraq, and did the interview portion of the exam with Coppinger by Zoom.
“Like the other officers, his interview was outstanding,” Coppinger said. “He gets it. I think his military training is a huge asset to him. He sees it from a different perspective but he also sees it from what we need here. He’s an all-around good common-sensical guy with a real good head on his shoulders.”
Coppinger said it’s been difficult to hire correctional officers during the pandemic, making it challenging to fill vacancies caused by retirement. He said that sergeants — the step above correctional officer — are “probably the most important cog in the chain of command all the way up to my office.”
“This is an incredible class of candidates,” he said in his remarks to the class. “I look at this as a huge day for Essex County. You guys and ladies are where the rubber meets the road. You’re in the housing units, you’re in the transfer vehicles, you’re out working in all our units. You’re still a line officer and I compliment you for that because that’s where the meat and potatoes of our job is.”
Shelby Menard, who is also 27, said she had no doubt that her husband would pass the exam and the interview, even if he had to do them from Iraq. The couple are both from Peabody and met while they were students at Salem State University. They live in Peabody with their dog, Knight. Shelby Menard said this is the longest they have been away from each other since they met nine years ago.
“I’m very proud of him,” she said. “He’s very deserving of it. He’s very smart, good at this job — both of his jobs. He’s also a leader in the Army. He’s playing both roles now.”
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
